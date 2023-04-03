close

Chennai: Kalakshetra dance teacher arrested over sexual harassment charges

He is among four faculty members accused of sexual harassment at the prestigious institution

Press Trust of India Chennai
arrest, guilty

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 10:24 AM IST
A dance professor of Kalakshetra Foundation's Rukmini Devi College of Fine Arts, accused of sexual harassment, was arrested on Monday, police said.

The city police arrested Hari Padman, the faculty, against whom the police had earlier booked cases under Indian Penal Code Sections 354A (sexual harassment) and 509 (use of acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman) along with Section 4 of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act based on a complaint.

He is among four faculty members accused of sexual harassment at the prestigious institution.

On April 2, a team of Tamil Nadu police went to Kerala to record the statements of witnesses in the sexual harassment case against Padman, police added.

Topics : Sexual harassment case | Chennai

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 10:04 AM IST

