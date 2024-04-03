Sensex (    %)
                             
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj death anniversary 2024: 9 facts about his life

Every year, Indians observe Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's death anniversary on April 3, he passed away in 1680. Here's some important facts about his life

Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

When it comes to great leaders born in India, the great leader Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's name might be the first one that comes to mind. He dedicated his entire life to helping the poor and the needy. Every year, Indians observe April 3 as Shivaji Maharaj's death anniversary. He passed away on April 3, 1680, due to severe fever and dysentery. His death marks the ending of Chhatrapati's rule. 

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a fierce warrior whose name is enough to send shivers to even the most powerful rulers. He laid the foundation of the Maratha empire and he is well known for his warfare strategies, heroism, administrative skills, and other gallantry skills. Shivaji Maharaj was born in the Bhonsle Maratha clan, present-day Maharashtra, on February 19, 1630.
Interesting facts about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
  • The great Maratha warrior was born on February 19, 1630, at Shivneri Fort near Junnar in Pune.
  • He founded the Swaraj and his objective to found Swaraj was expressed in his official seal or Mudra which is in Sanskrit. Through this Mudra, he assured the people of his kingdom that he would always seek people's welfare. 
  • The foundation of Swaraj was laid when Shivaji Maharaj captured the forts of Murumbdev (Rajgad), Purandar Torna, and Kondana. He cautiously extends and consolidates his power.
  • He was attacked by Javali and captured in A.D. 1656. Javali in Satara district was important from a strategic point of view. He then attacked Rairi, and then Raigad which later became the capital of Shivaji Maharaj.
  • He also captured several forts like Mahuli, Songad, Karnala, Lohagad, Tunga, Tikona, Visapur, Tala, and Ghosala, in the Konkan.
  • In 1672, the army of Shivaji Maharaj captured the principality of Jawhar and then Ramnagar. 
  • Shivaji Maharaj established the Maratha Navy protecting merchant ships and ports in order to secure and enhance revenue income through maritime trade and customs duty,
  • On June 6, 1674, he was crowned at Raigad by Gagabhatt, who was a learned pandit of Benaras. Shivaji Maharaj then became the Chhatrapati of the Swaraj. On the occasion of the coronation, special coins were minted–a gold coin called hon and a copper coin called Shivrao, with the legend of Shri Raja Shivachhatrapati inscribed on them.
  • Through his policies, he always encouraged agriculture and paid attention to peasantry welfare. He was also concerned about trade growth and industry protection.

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

