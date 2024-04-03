Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj death anniversary 2024: 9 facts about his life

When it comes to great leaders born in India, the great leader Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj 's name might be the first one that comes to mind. He dedicated his entire life to helping the poor and the needy. Every year, Indians observe April 3 as Shivaji Maharaj's death anniversary. He passed away on April 3, 1680, due to severe fever and dysentery. His death marks the ending of Chhatrapati's rule.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a fierce warrior whose name is enough to send shivers to even the most powerful rulers. He laid the foundation of the Maratha empire and he is well known for his warfare strategies, heroism, administrative skills, and other gallantry skills. Shivaji Maharaj was born in the Bhonsle Maratha clan, present-day Maharashtra, on February 19, 1630.

