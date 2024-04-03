Sensex (    %)
                             
SC directs deletion of Bansuri Swaraj's name from Sanjay Singh's bail order

Advocate Zoheb Hussain, appearing for the ED, said Swaraj did not appear in the case nor did she represent the agency in the matter

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 2:14 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the deletion of advocate Bansuri Swaraj's name from its order of granting bail to AAP leader Sanjay Singh after the Enforcement Directorate said her name got added to the list due to an "inadvertent error".
A bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna said, "Ok, we will correct the order."

Advocate Zoheb Hussain, appearing for the ED, said Swaraj did not appear in the case nor did she represent the agency in the matter.
"Due to some inadvertent error her name is reflected in the appearance slip," Hussain said.
Bansuri Swaraj is a BJP candidate from the New Delhi parliamentary constituency.
On Tuesday, the top court granted Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh bail in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy scam after the Enforcement Directorate said it had no objections.
Singh, who has been in jail for six months, was ordered to be released by a bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice P B Varale.

Supreme Court AAP government Lok Sabha elections Enforcement Directorate

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 2:14 PM IST

