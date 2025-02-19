Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 10:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025: What's open, what's closed today?

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025: What's open, what's closed today?

Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti: Maharashtra is observing a public holiday today to celebrate the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary

Shivaji, statue

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 10:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is observed on February 19 to mark the birth anniversary of the revered Maratha warrior king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. 
 
This is a public holiday in Maharashtra and most offices, schools, and colleges remain closed on this day.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025: What's open in Maharashtra?

All public transportation services will remain active so commuters can rely on buses, local trains, and taxi services. In addition to public transportation, several other essential services such as hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, and emergency services will also remain open throughout the day to meet any medical or urgent needs.
 
 
Private educational institutions are not bound to announce holidays and it's on their discretion to stay open or closed. Students and parents should check with the respective institutions for final confirmation. 
 
Similarly, holidays in private offices and commercial establishments may also vary. Some businesses may choose to remain open on this day while many are closed in honour of the occasion.

Also Read

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025: History, significance and quotes

PM Narendra Modi, PM Modi

PM Modi pays homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary

Elon Musk, DOGE, Tesla CEO

Tesla exploring Maharashtra for EV plant, may seek collab with Tata Motors

Samay Raina

Samay Raina's virtual plea denied, cyber cell orders in-person appearance

Corruption, bribe

173 public servants investigated for graft yet to be suspended: ACB report

 
To get authentic information about whether the institution is open or closed, it is advised to contact the respective offices or business places. 
 

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025: What will remain closed today?

The government announced a holiday to all the government-run schools and colleges on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. 
 
Government offices are also closed today in Maharashtra on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. According to the Reserve Bank of India's holiday schedule, banks will remain shut across the state. Hence, customers are advised to plan their banking activities accordingly. The Forex market will also remain closed.

Is the market open today?

No, the stock market including the BSE and NSE will remain shut today on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj jayanti. Although trading will continue as usual today, clearing and settlement for pay-in and pay-out of stocks and funds will remain closed.

Cultural events in Maharashtra

Many establishments across Maharashtra will remain closed today, and the city will host cultural events and ceremonies to honour the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Residents and tourists are encouraged to participate in these events to engage with the rich history and culture of Maharashtra.

More From This Section

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N Chandrababu Naidu

After Telangana, Andhra permits Muslim staff to leave early for Ramzan

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava

Fadnavis asks to remove objectionable Wikipedia content on Sambhaji Maharaj

Parvesh Manoj Virendra

Delhi CM Announcement LIVE news updates: Who will be BJP's Delhi CM pick?

Fire, Fire accident

LIVE news: Over 30 injured after firecrackers explode at football ground in Kerala

Storm

IMD issues rainfall warning; will cold weather return to Delhi again?

Topics : Maharashtra Shivaji statue Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chhatrapati Shivaji

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 10:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchWho will be BJP's Delhi CM FaceDelhi CM Announcement LIVELatest News LIVEQuality Power IPO AllotmentApple iPhone SE Launch DateDRDO Internship 2025PAK vs NZ Playing 11KIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon