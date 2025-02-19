Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 10:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025: History, significance and quotes

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025: History, significance and quotes

The celebration of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti honors the bravery and life of one of India's finest warriors. Admire his quotations that capture the spirit of justice and Swarajya

Sonika Nitin Nimje
Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 10:15 AM IST

In Maharashtra, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj jayanti is more than just a holiday. It is a magnificent tribute to one of the most renowned warriors in India. Generations have been inspired by his legacy of courage, justice, and self-government.
 
His exact date of birth is the subject of an interesting discussion, although February 19 is observed as the official date. So, let us read about the background, importance, and powerful quotes of this iconic hero as we mark the 395th year of his birth.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti: History

The first Chhatrapati of the Maratha Empire, Shivaji Maharaj, was born in 1630 at Pune's imposing Shivneri Fort. He is highly regarded throughout India for his progressive leadership, military prowess, and steady battle of Swarajya (self-rule), therefore, his influence goes well beyond Maharashtra.
 
His standing as a national hero has been solidified by his attempts to liberate India from foreign domination and his emphasis on good governance. After finding Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's tomb at Raigad Fort in 1870, social reformer Mahatma Jyotirao Phule was the first to start celebrating the holiday. Raigad Fort is around 100 kilometers away, thus Pune hosted the first official celebration.

Shivaji Jayanti: Significance

An enormous source of pride for India's cultural and historical legacy is the rule of Shivaji Maharaj, who was a strong supporter of the Marathi and Sanskrit languages.
 
Shivaji Jayanti is about more than just paying respect to a historical hero. It is about honoring the values he stood for. Millions are still motivated by his fortitude, vision, and leadership. So, let us pause to consider his legacy and make an effort to live up to his principles as we mark the 395th anniversary of his birth and read some of his quotes.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025: Quotes     

    • “It is better to live one day as a lion than a hundred years as a sheep."
    • “Freedom is always worth fighting for."
    • “Even if there were a sword in the hands of everyone, it is willpower that establishes a government."
    • “Victory is achieved not only through physical strength but also through wit and intelligence."
    • “One should never fall for flattery, nor should one be afraid of criticism."
    • “The welfare of the people is the ultimate law."
    • “A strong determination can make anything possible."
    • “Never bend your head; always hold it high."
    • “Do not think of the enemy as weak, but do not also overestimate their strength."
    • “Spare the defeated. Never kill the humiliated.”
    • "The strongest of walls can be breached with the power of unity and determination."
    • "When you start loving your goals, you don’t see obstacles, only the path ahead."
    • “Freedom is a boon, which everyone has the right to receive.”
    • “Never bend your head, always hold it high.”
    • “Of all the rights of women, the greatest is to be a mother.”
    • “When you are enthusiastic, the mountain also looks like a clay pile.”
    • “Self-confidence provides strength and Power imparts knowledge. Knowledge provides stability and stability leads to victory.”
 

 

 

Chhatrapati Shivaji Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Maharashtra

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

