Chhattisgarh CM Baghel approves increase in post of ITI training officers

The number of posts for the recruitment of Industrial Training Institute (ITI) training officers has been increased in Chhattisgarh from 360 to 920, in accordance with instructions of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

A revised advertisement was shared by the Director of Employment and Training and it is to be noted that candidates who have already applied need not reapply. Eligible candidates from Chhattisgarh will be considered for recruitment.

However, no changes have been made in the number of posts for information and communication technology system maintenance (1), driver cum mechanic (6), draftsman mechanical (1), machinist (4), machinist grinder (1), mason (building constructor) (1), mechanic refrigeration and air conditioner (2), secretarial practice (English) (2), and employability skill (3).

According to the revised advertisement, the number of posts for electricians has increased from 51 to 90. Similarly, the number of posts for computer operator and programming assistant is up from 86 to 242, for carpenter from two to nine, for turner from six to ten, for fitter from 48 to 100, for mechanic (tractor) from two to three, for mechanic (diesel) from 32 posts to 90, for mechanic (motor vehicle) from five to seven, for workshop calculation and engineering drawing from 72 to 234, for wireman from two posts to six, for welder from 30 posts to 89, for sheet metal worker from one post to three, for sewing technology from six posts to 12, and for hospital housekeeping from two to four.