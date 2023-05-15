close

Chhattisgarh CM Baghel approves increase in post of ITI training officers

Eligible candidates from Chhattisgarh will be considered for recruitment. The decision was taken by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel

BS Web Team New Delhi
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel

2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 4:32 PM IST
The number of posts for the recruitment of Industrial Training Institute (ITI) training officers has been increased in Chhattisgarh from 360 to 920, in accordance with instructions of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. 
A revised advertisement was shared by the Director of Employment and Training and it is to be noted that candidates who have already applied need not reapply. Eligible candidates from Chhattisgarh will be considered for recruitment. 

According to the revised advertisement, the number of posts for electricians has increased from 51 to 90. Similarly, the number of posts for computer operator and programming assistant is up from 86 to 242, for carpenter from two to nine, for turner from six to ten, for fitter from 48 to 100, for mechanic (tractor) from two to three, for mechanic (diesel) from 32 posts to 90, for mechanic (motor vehicle) from five to seven, for workshop calculation and engineering drawing from 72 to 234, for wireman from two posts to six, for welder from 30 posts to 89, for sheet metal worker from one post to three, for sewing technology from six posts to 12, and for hospital housekeeping from two to four.
However, no changes have been made in the number of posts for information and communication technology system maintenance (1), driver cum mechanic (6), draftsman mechanical (1), machinist (4), machinist grinder (1), mason (building constructor) (1), mechanic refrigeration and air conditioner (2), secretarial practice (English) (2), and employability skill (3).

According to a release, the Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board will conduct recruitment for these posts, for which the online application process started on May 8. It is noteworthy that following the order of the Supreme Court, Bhupesh Baghel gave instructions in this regard to the higher officials after conducting a meeting with them. The recruitment process is in progress.
It further said that recruitment will be conducted for a total of 920 posts, and important details such as required qualifications, educational experience, age limit, instructions, selection process, syllabus, and reservation of posts are available in the detailed advertisement on http://vyapam.cgstate.gov.in. The number of vacancies and subjects may be subject to change.

First Published: May 15 2023 | 4:32 PM IST

