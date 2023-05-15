Go First insolvency: NCLAT to pass order on lessors' petitions on May 22



A two-member bench headed by Chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan on Monday reserved its order after completing the hearing on the the three petitions.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal will pass its order on May 22 on petitions filed by three aircraft lessors against Go First's voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings.



The appellate tribunal was hearing a batch of petitions filed by SMBC Aviation Capital Ltd, GY Aviation and SFV Aircraft Holdings.

The bench also asked the parties to submit additional documents, if any, in the next 48 hours.



So far this month, several lessors have approached aviation regulator DGCA for deregistration and repossession of Go First's 45 planes.

All three lessors have leased out around 21 aircraft to Go First.

Also Read NCLAT upholds Competition Commission's Rs 1,337 crore penalty on Google Go First locks horns with lessors in a bid to begin bankruptcy hearings Google dials NCLAT against CCI's Android order, Rs 1,337-crore fine CCI likely to appeal against NCLAT order in DLF matter: Sources NCLAT directs Google to pay 10% of Rs 1,337 crore penalty imposed by CCI Aryan case: Wankhede's foreign visits, expensive watches under CBI radar Delhi Board of School Education declares first-ever result of class 10, 12 Govt launches 'Meri LiFE' app to encourage young to battle climate change G20: 50 million people directly dependent on coal mining, says India HC directs DMRC to set up cardiac support facility at 3 metro stations