Chhattisgarh elections: PM Modi to address rally in Kanker town on Thursday

Ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections , Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Kanker district on Thursday. A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) official said that PM Modi will hold a rally in the Naxalite-hit Kanker district, which is going to polls in the first phase of the elections on November 7.

PM Modi will arrive at the Raipur airport at 1:55 pm on Thursday and will leave for Kanker in a helicopter. His rally is scheduled to be held at 3 pm in Kanker town, the official said.

The police has put up a massive security cover at the rally venue. A multi-layered security blanket involving personnel of the state police and paramilitary force besides the Special Protection Group (SPG), has been put in place in the area.

Chhattisgarh is set to vote in two phases on November 7 and 17, and the results will be declared on December 3. As many as 20 seats falling in seven districts of Maoist-hit Bastar division and Rajnandgaon, Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki, Kabirdham, and Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai districts will witness voting in the first phase, and the remaining 70 seats in the state will go to the polls on November 17. The Model Code of Conduct has already come into effect in Chhattisgarh.