Chhattisgarh polls: PM Modi does not want poor to get any power: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi keeps saying that the Congress leader cannot bear him but no one has ever said that

Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo: PTI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 11:57 AM IST
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not want the poor to get any power.

During a public meeting in Sukma, Kharge said, "PM Modi does not want the poor to get any power. He keeps saying that he is a poor man and people [Congress leaders] cannot bear that he is a prime minister. He keeps making such statements. Did Bhupesh Baghel ever say that he is from the backward class? Did he say that the BJP is not bearing with him? Bhupesh Baghel never made any such statements."

He added, "Let them say whatever they want, we will cross 75 (seats), not less than that. We will provide free education to children from primary to post-graduation and will give cylinders to women... The elected MLAs will decide [who the CM would be]."

Also Read: Chhattisgarh elections: PM Modi to address rally in Kanker town on Thursday

Subsidised cooking gas cylinders

On Monday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi promised waiving of loans of self-help groups and subsidised cooking gas cylinders.

At a rally at Jalbandha in the Khairagarh Assembly segment, she said that around 6,000 government higher secondary and high schools will be upgraded to Swami Atmanand English and Hindi medium schools. She also promised up to 200 units of free electricity if Congress retains power.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi, CM Bhupesh Baghel have short-term memory loss, says Fadnavis

Chhattisgarh is set to vote in two phases on November 7 and 17, and the results will be declared on December 3. The first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will take place on November 7, and the remaining 70 seats in the state will go to the polls on November 17. The Model Code of Conduct has already come into effect in Chhattisgarh.

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 11:57 AM IST

