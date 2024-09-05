Chhattisgarh scientists launch India's first Covid severity biomarker kit

In a major medical breakthrough, scientists in Chhattisgarh have introduced India’s first-ever biomarker kit, which could transform the way Covid-19 severity is predicted and managed. Developed by a team at the Multi-Disciplinary Research Unit (MRU) of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Hospital in Raipur, this innovation offers early detection of severe Covid-19 cases, promising to enhance patient outcomes and optimise healthcare resources.

Published in Scientific Reports, this research could be a game-changer in the fight against the virus. The new biomarkers, created by the MRU team, are designed to identify patients at risk of severe Covid-19 in the early stages of infection. This early identification allows for better resource allocation, reduces healthcare costs, and has the potential to save countless lives.

A new tool for Covid-19 management

The kit, developed using leftover samples from routine Covid-19 tests, has demonstrated remarkable accuracy, with a sensitivity of 91 per cent and a specificity of 94 per cent in patients without underlying health conditions.

By determining the severity of the disease, doctors can now make critical decisions regarding patient care—whether to hospitalise or treat at home. The kit also helps identify the most effective medication regimen, making treatment safer and more efficient.

A milestone for 'Make in India'

Recognising the commercial potential of this innovation, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Hospital, Raipur has filed for both Indian and international patents. This research initiative aligns with the Prime Minister’s 'Make in India' movement, showcasing the nation’s growing capability in medical technologies.

The project also received backing from the health administration of Chhattisgarh and was funded by the Department of Health Research (DHR), Government of India.

How does the biomarker kit work?

The test identifies the body’s adaptive immune response, specifically the T-cell response, to a new virus infection. By using leftover RNA from routine RT-PCR Covid-19 tests, complementary DNA is generated through reverse transcription. This DNA is then analysed using qPCR to determine the expression of specific genes. The result is a “severity score” that indicates the patient’s immune response to the virus.

A lower score suggests a robust immune response, meaning the patient is likely to recover without advanced medical intervention. Conversely, a higher score signals a weak immune response, suggesting that the patient may require more intensive treatment or even face life-threatening complications. This same methodology could potentially be adapted to detect other viral infections, with some adjustments to parameters and thresholds.