Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / News / LIC ordered to pay Rs 50 lakh to Covid policy premium payer's family

LIC ordered to pay Rs 50 lakh to Covid policy premium payer's family

The commission fined LIC Rs 50 lakh for violating its own guidelines, which require policy issuance within 15 days of receiving premium payment

Life Insurance Corporation

The commission found that the LIC accepted a Rs 20,72,565 premium on January 3 but left beneficiaries in limbo for nine months without communicating approval or rejection.

Press Trust of India Kottayam (Kerala)
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 9:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A district-level consumer disputes commission in Kerala has ordered Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), India's largest insurer, to pay Rs 50 lakh in compensation to the family of a policy premium payer who succumbed to COVID-19, citing the insurer's technical lapse.
The commission fined LIC Rs 50 lakh for violating its own guidelines, which require policy issuance within 15 days of receiving premium payment. In this case, LIC received over Rs 20 lakh as premium, but refunded it only after nine months.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The Kottayam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission further observed that LIC failed to inform the applicant about the temporary suspension of life insurance policies for non-resident Indians during the COVID-19 pandemic, prior to his demise.
This omission denied him the chance to secure alternative coverage, constituting a grave service lapse, it said.
According to an official release here, Jemon, a London-based expatriate, had purchased a Jeevan Umang life insurance policy from LIC in January 2020, paying a premium of Rs 20.72 lakh rupees.
Despite complying with medical examination requirements, Jemon's application was put on hold due to LIC's temporary suspension of policies for non-resident Indians, implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More From This Section

NTPC

NTPC receives shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 12,000 crore

Rakesh Gangwal

Rakesh Gangwal, family trust sells 5.83% stake in IndiGo for Rs 10,500 cr

Google pay, Gpay

Google Pay launches UPI Circle, other features at Global Fintech Fest 2024

Patanjali

HC asks for Centre's stand on plea over 'misbranding' of Patanjali product

Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, Challa Sreenivasulu

Competition for deposits to continue for some time: SBI Chairman CS Setty

Unaware of the hold, Jemon died in London, leaving behind a wife and daughter.
LIC denied their claim, citing the lack of a legally binding contract, but refunded the premium in January 2021.
The Consumer Commission, after probing the complaint, found that though the beneficiaries were ineligible for the over Rs 2.5 crore insurance coverage due to the absence of a legally binding contract, LIC had concurrently violated its own guidelines.
These guidelines mandate that policy applications be processed and applicants informed of the decision within 15 days.
The commission found that the LIC accepted a Rs 20,72,565 premium on January 3 but left beneficiaries in limbo for nine months without communicating approval or rejection.
The commission also condemned LIC's decision to withhold the refund until January 2021, given that no policy was ever issued.
The commission further held that LIC's failure to notify Jemon about the non-issuance of life insurance policy for non-resident Indian due to COVID-19, prior to his death, denied him the opportunity to seek alternative coverage, constituting a grave service lapse.
Considering these findings, the Kottayam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, comprising President Advocate V S Manual and members Advocates R Bindu and K M Anto, ordered LIC to pay Rs 50 lakh with 9 per cent interest to Jemon's wife and children within 30 days.
In the event of default, the commission directed LIC to pay the amount with 12 per cent interest, along with a penalty and court expenses of Rs 10,000.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Life insurance industry, insurers, health insurance, insurance sector

Life insurance premium are rising: Here is how consumers may save costs

GIFT City

IndiaFirst Life becomes 1st Indian life insurer to start ops in GIFT City

LIC

Here is why SBI Life, HDFC Life, LIC shares rallied up to 4% on BSE today

PremiumHealth insurance, cashless, credit cards, loans on card swipe

Target GST relief on life, medical insurance smartly to boost accessibility

Life Insurance, Insurance

Pvt insurers ceded ground in rural areas in FY24; Tier-II,-III saw growth

Topics : Coronavirus Life Insurance insurance policies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 9:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon