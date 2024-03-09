Chhattisgarh to roll out women-centric Mahtari Vandan Yojana on March 10

About Rs 700 crore will be released as the first instalment under the scheme, which will benefit nearly 70 lakh women in the state, the official said | Photo: Pexels

The BJP government in Chhattisgarh will launch its flagship Mahatari Vandan Yojana', under which a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 will be provided to married women, an official said on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join the programme virtually and interact with the beneficiaries on the occasion, he said.

About Rs 700 crore will be released as the first instalment under the scheme, which will benefit nearly 70 lakh women in the state, the official said.

He said each registered woman will get Rs 12,000 a year, or Rs 1,000 a month.

As part of another scheme, which will be launched on March 12, paddy farmers will be given financial assistance, he said.

Under the scheme, Krishak Unnati Yojana', those farmers whose paddy has been procured at the minimum support price (MSP), fixed by the Centre, will get some additional amounts. Union Ministers Arjun Munda and Giriraj Singh will be present during the launch of this programme, he said.

The Vishnu Deo Sai government has decided to purchase paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal from farmers in Chhattisgarh. This year, the state has made a record purchase of 1.47 lakh metric tonnes of paddy for which farmers have already been paid the MSP at Rs 2,183 per quintal, the official said.

Through the scheme, the difference amount of Rs 917 per quintal will be deposited in the bank accounts of the farmers, he said.

The state government will deposit Rs 13,000 crore in the accounts of more than 24 lakh farmers on March 12, he added.