IPL 2025 champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Monday moved the Karnataka High Court, seeking to quash the criminal case against it in relation to the stampede at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed the lives of 11 people.
In its petition, the Royal Challengers Sports Limited (RCSL), owner of franchise, has claimed that it has been falsely implicated in the case as it had already communicated on social media that only limited passes are available for the event, reported PTI. RCSL also alleged that the stadium gates, which were supposed to open at 1.45 pm, were actually opened only at 3 pm, causing a crowd surge.
Meanwhile, DNA Entertainment Networks Pvt Ltd, the event organiser at the venue, has also filed a petition against the FIR. It claimed that the stampede occurred due to failure of crowd management by the police.
What happened at Chinnaswamy Stadium?
A massive crowd had gathered outside the stadium on June 4 to celebrate RCB’s historic first-ever IPL title. However, the event turned tragic when a stampede broke out, killing 11 and injuring 33 others.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the stampede occurred near a small stadium gate overwhelmed by the crowd. "A large number of people gathered there and broke it, which led to the stampede," he said, adding that most victims were young.
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the programme was shortened in response to the crowd surge. "We appeal to the people to remain calm. The programme ended within 10 minutes. We are trying to make everything normal... Lakhs of people came," he said.
Following the incident, an FIR was filed against RCB, DNA Entertainment Networks, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), and others.