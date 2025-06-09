Monday, June 09, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / ASP killed, other personnel injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

ASP killed, other personnel injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP-Konta Division) Akash Rao Girepunje and other personnel were out on foot patrolling when the incident took place near Dondra village

Indian army, security forces

Representative Image:The ASP, some other police officials and personnel sustained injuries in the blast, the official said | PTI

Press Trust of India Sukma
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A senior police official was killed and some other personnel were injured when a pressure Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by Naxalites exploded in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Monday, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP-Konta Division) Akash Rao Girepunje and other personnel were out on foot patrolling when the incident took place near Dondra village on Konta-Errabor road, an official said.

The patrolling was launched in view of a bandh called by Naxalites on Tuesday, he said. 

The ASP, some other police officials and personnel sustained injuries in the blast, the official said.

 

All the injured personnel were shifted to Konta hospital where the ASP succumbed to his injuries, the official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Thane railway station

At least four killed, 6 injured after falling off moving train in Thane

Supreme Court, SC

SC refuses urgent hearing to TN's plea against Centre over education funds

Delhi to build ₹3,500 crore tunnel linking Dwarka Expressway to Vasant Kunj | Representative file image

Delhi plans 5 km tunnel to link Shiv Murti and Nelson Mandela Road: Details

momos

Offended by meat? Then why pick a non-veg joint, asks consumer panel

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi in the Valley to review the situation after the Pahalgam terror attack

Army chief Upendra Dwivedi reviews operational readiness in Uttarakhand

Topics : naxalism Naxals Sukma Naxal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayAngel One Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayGanga Bath Fittings IPO Allotment Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon