Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.13%)
65004.87 -82.38
Nifty (-0.16%)
19315.60 -31.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.39%)
5620.85 + 21.80
Nifty Midcap (0.26%)
39178.80 + 101.25
Nifty Bank (-0.45%)
44035.55 -197.05
Heatmap

CJI warns lawyers, litigants about fake SC website created for phishing

The top court has also issued a public notice and asked the public to neither click nor share any website links they receive without verifying their authenticity

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 12:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Thursday warned lawyers and litigants about a fake website of the Supreme Court created for phishing attacks and asked them to be careful with monetary transactions.
The top court has also issued a public notice and asked the public to neither click nor share any website links they receive without verifying their authenticity.
"Please be careful. Don't click on that link. Don't use it for monetary transactions," said Chandrachud, who was sitting in a constitution bench hearing pleas challenging the abrogation of Article 370.
The notice said, "The Registry, Supreme Court of India, has been made aware of a phishing attack. A fake website, impersonating the official website has been created and hosted on the URL."

"The attackers through the URL are soliciting personal details and confidential information. Any visitor on the above URLs is strongly advised not to share and divulge any personal and confidential information, as the same shall enable the perpetrators to steal the information," it said.
The notice said that the Registry of the Supreme Court of India never asks for personal information, financial details or other confidential information.
"Please also note that the Supreme Court of India is the registered user of the domain name www.sci.gov.in and before clicking on any URL always hover over the URL to verify the same.

Also Read

Barriers to accessing justice biggest challenge before judiciary: CJI

Greatest challenge is to eliminate barriers to accessing justice: CJI

Can hear through video conferencing: SC to lawyers amid rising Covid cases

Support must be given for presence of more women lawyers in courts: CJI

SC comes out with new procedure for urgent listing of cases before benches

IMD Weather Forecast (Aug 31): Heavy rainfall in many states till Sept 3

Visa interviews within standard time frame: US Consulate General Mumbai

Karnataka begins releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu following CWMA order

Obesity on rise among rural families in Telangana: ICRISAT research

AIMIM candidate for Dumri bypoll booked for 'pro-Pakistan' slogans

"In case you have been a victim of the above phishing attack, please change your passwords for all your online accounts and also contact your bank, or credit card company, to report such unauthorized access," it said.
It said that the Registry of the Supreme Court of India has taken due concern of the phishing attack and has flagged the same with law enforcement agencies to investigate and bring the perpetrators to justice.
Topics : D Y Chandrachud Supreme Court Financial phishing Chief Justice of India

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesBangladesh vs Sri Lanka Playing 11Medplus Health Share PriceG20 Summit in DelhiZurich Diamond LeagueMalaysia National Day 2023

Companies News

Adani Group rubbishes allegations of 'opaque' funding by family's partnersJ&J, Lupin cut prices for tuberculosis drug in lower-income countries

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparednessEX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

G20 Summit in Delhi: All you need to know about restrictions in the cityTop headlines: 'INDIA' bloc to begin 2-day meet, dry Aug may slowdown FMCG

Economy News

Gati shakti framework could unsnarl India's infrastructure bottlenecksHere's how Indian rice exporters are finding ways to get past the curbs
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon