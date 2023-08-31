Confirmation

Karnataka begins releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu following CWMA order

Karnataka has started releasing water from its reservoirs to Tamil Nadu in compliance with the directives issued by the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), official sources said.

cauvery dispute, cauvery river, cauvery water dispute, cauvery verdict, cauvery river verdict, cauvery river dispute verdict, kaveri river issue, kaveri river water dispute, cauvery verdict 2018, latest news on cauvery river, cauvery news

*FILE Photo* Cauvery river flowing in to Kallanai Dam in Tiruchirapalli district of Tamil Nadu (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Mysuru
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 11:13 AM IST
The CWMA had directed the Karnataka government to ensure that 5,000 cusecs (cubic feet per second) of water reaches Biligundlu in Tamil Nadu everyday for the next fortnight up to September 12.
Karnataka was earlier asked to release 10,000 cusecs of water but the state appealed against the verdict saying that there was inadequate rainfall in the catchment areas of Cauvery basin. Taking Karnataka's concerns into consideration, the CWMA ordered releasing 5,000 cusecs.
The water was released from Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) dam and Kabini reservoir in Mysuru, the sources said on Wednesday.
Various farmers' organisations staged protests against the release of water from KRS dam and Kabini reservoir. Overnight protests took place in Mandya and Srirangapatna in the Cauvery belt.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : cauvery management board Cauvery issue Cauvery Water Management Board Supreme Court Cauvery Water Disputes

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 11:13 AM IST

