We stand with Israel from this moment to beyond: PM Modi at Knesset

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed Israel’s Parliament, the Knesset, and said India would stand with Israel “from this moment to beyond”.

“It is a privilege and an honour to stand before the Knesset. I do so as the Prime Minister of India, and also as a representative of one ancient civilisation. I bring with me the greetings of 1.4 billion Indians,” Modi said.

Modi backs Israel, calls for peace in region “No cause can justify the murder of civilians, and nothing can justify terrorism. India supports the Gaza peace initiative; it holds promise for a just and durable peace in the region,” PM Modi said. He added, “I am the first Prime Minister of India to address this Knesset. Nine years ago, I had the fortune to visit as the first Indian prime minister to travel to Israel. I am happy to be here again. I was born on the same day India formally recognised Israel.”

PM Modi highlights defence, innovation ties with Israel "Israel is a powerhouse of innovation and technological leadership. This creates a natural foundation for our forward-looking partnership. In today's uncertain world, a strong defence partnership between trusted partners like India and Israel is of vital importance," PM Modi said. Speaking on bilateral economic ties, PM Modi said, "India is emerging as a global centre for trade. In recent years, we have secured several major trade deals. The I2U2 framework between India, Israel and the US is foundational and of vital importance to us. Israel is often called the start-up nation, and India is also working to highlight our innovation and creativity." He added, "The road to peace is not always easy, but India joins you and the world in calling for dialogue, peace and stability in this region."

He added, “Last week, we hosted the world’s largest and most democratised AI summit. Our aspirational spirit and alliances naturally align with Israel’s ecosystem.”

Ancient civilisations, shared values “We are both ancient civilisations, and it is perhaps no surprise that our civilisational traditions reveal philosophical parallels. Let us ensure that the friendship between India and Israel remains a source of strength in an uncertain world,” PM Modi said. After concluding his address, Modi received the ‘Speaker of the Knesset’ medal, the highest honour of the Israeli Parliament. He was the first head of government to be formally received at the Knesset by Speaker Amir Ohana. Hailing Israel’s agricultural practices, Modi said, “Together, we have established 47 centres to train farmers to use transformative aspects of Israel’s systems, especially in water management.”

Netanyahu praises Modi’s leadership

“India has stood out as a nation that has never persecuted Jews, only welcomed us. This will never be forgotten,” Netanyahu said. He added that during the period of Ottoman rule, Indian commanders had supported Jewish forces during liberation efforts. “In a world of antisemitism, India is an exception,” he said, adding that India had stood by Israel in times of need.

Knesset welcome, brief opposition walkout

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana welcomed Modi with a “Namaste” and greeted him in Hindi, calling it a profound honour to host him. He said Modi had reshaped key sectors such as public health and agriculture and described him as an inspiration. Members of the Knesset rose in applause as Ohana welcomed him to address the House, noting that he was the first Indian prime minister to do so. He also referred to the historical bonds between the two nations, including India’s role in providing refuge to Jewish communities in difficult periods.

During the session, some opposition lawmakers briefly walked out at the start in protest over a separate procedural issue linked to invitations for the event. Opposition leaders later clarified that the walkout was not directed at Modi or his address.

Modi’s trip marked his second visit to Israel in nine years and reflected the continued expansion of ties between the two countries. During his first visit in 2017, India and Israel elevated relations to a strategic partnership, paving the way for closer cooperation in defence, technology, agriculture and innovation.

Since then, defence cooperation has become a central pillar of the relationship, with Israel supplying India with a range of military platforms and systems. A defence cooperation agreement signed during the visit of India’s defence secretary to Israel last year further reinforced these links.

Strategic coordination has also gained prominence as India works on developing an indigenous air defence architecture. New Delhi has shown interest in studying elements of Israel’s Iron Dome system as part of its broader shield initiative.

Economic engagement has progressed alongside security ties. The two sides signed terms of reference to begin negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement and concluded a Bilateral Investment Agreement to boost economic cooperation and investment flows.

Collaboration has expanded into areas such as cybersecurity, water management, scientific research and agricultural technology. People-to-people ties remain an important dimension of the partnership, supported by an Indian diaspora of more than 41,000 in Israel.

The visit took place against the backdrop of ongoing tensions in West Asia, adding strategic weight to the engagement. In that context, Modi’s address to the Knesset underscored the steady deepening of India–Israel relations and signalled continued cooperation across security, economic and technological sectors.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Modi as a “great friend of Israel” and praised his leadership while welcoming him in the chamber. Recalling Modi’s earlier visit, Netanyahu said the two leaders had once walked together along a water purification facility and added that bilateral ties had grown stronger since then.