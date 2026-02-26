Thursday, February 26, 2026 | 07:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Drive signal did not reach pyro valve: Isro on NVS-02 orbit-raising issue

Drive signal did not reach pyro valve: Isro on NVS-02 orbit-raising issue

NVS-02 was injected successfully into the elliptical transfer orbit of 170x37,785 km with 20.8 degree inclination at 00:53 UT, Isro said in a statement

ISRO

The spacecraft was separated from the launch vehicle at 01:12:08 UT, after which a series of autonomous activities on the satellite were carried out (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 7:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) on Wednesday detailed its on-orbit observations of the NVS-02 spacecraft and the recommendations made by an Apex Committee constituted to review the issue that affected its orbit-raising operations.

NVS-02, the second spacecraft in the NVS series, was injected into an elliptical transfer orbit on January 29, 2025, following its launch aboard GSLV-F15.

NVS-02 was injected successfully into the elliptical transfer orbit of 170x37,785 km with 20.8 degree inclination at 00:53 UT, Isro said in a statement.

The spacecraft was separated from the launch vehicle at 01:12:08 UT, after which a series of autonomous activities on the satellite were carried out, including the solar panel deployment and stabilising the orientation for power generation, it said.

 

"However, the orbit raising operations from the elliptical to circular orbit could not be carried out," it said.

Also Read

Leading brokers are expected to increase brokerage rates in the coming weeks, as they navigate a series of regulatory changes that are expected to squeeze profitability.

Data Patterns soars 41% in one month, nears record high; here's why

Rajnath Singh

Space programmes reflect ancient scientific spirit in modern form: Rajnath

ISRO

NISAR to deliver 100m soil moisture data every 13 days across India: ISRO

The aspirations of a young India and increased income levels have encouraged companies to consider mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to keep up with demand. In a world where consumer preferences change dramatically, M&As provide companies the means to r

Newspace India Limited signs deal to resell GalaxEye satellite products

Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre, IN-SPACe

IN-SPACe selects Astrome, Azista and Dhruva Space for satellite bus plan

An Apex Committee was subsequently formed to examine the observations and recommend further action. Based on telemetry and simulation studies, the committee identified the technical cause behind the anomaly.

Detailing the findings, Isro said, "The Apex Committee, after a thorough analysis of the simulation data, concluded that the prime reason for the observation was found to be the drive signal not reaching the pyro valve of the oxidiser line of the engine meant for orbit raising."  The committee further assessed that the most likely cause was the disengagement of at least one contact in both the main and redundant connector paths.

Isro said the committee has recommended measures "to enhance redundancy and reliability of pyro system operations in future missions".

These corrective actions were implemented in the CMS-03 spacecraft launched on November 2, 2025, by LVM-3 M5, where the pyro systems performed satisfactorily and placed the satellite in the intended orbit, it said.

The agency added that the recommendations would be followed for all future missions, as applicable.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ncert

Chapter on 'judicial corruption': NCERT apologises, book to be rewritten

UK, UK immigration, UK visa

UK enforces digital travel system, mandatory eVisas for Indians

IDFC FIRST Bank

Ex-branch manager among 4 arrested in IDFC First Bank fraud case

SC, Supreme Court

SC to hear suo motu case on NCERT book chapter on judiciary on Thursday

SC, Supreme Court

SC resumes final hearing on pleas related to retrospective EC to projects

Topics : ISRO Isro projects isro launch India space mission

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 7:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGaudium IVF IPO AllotmentNew Zealand vs Sri Lanka LIVEShree Ram Twistex IPOGold and Silver Rate todayIDFC First Bank Fraud CaseIMD Weather Update TodaySamsung Galaxy S26 Series LaunchIT Stocks today