20 families evacuated after houses crack due to rains in J&K's Rajouri

20 families evacuated after houses crack due to rains in J&K's Rajouri

The cracks in the houses were caused by land sinking in a nearly two square kilometre area in hilltop Panjnara village in Kotranka sub-division following heavy rains, the officials said

cloudburst

National Conference MLA Javid Iqbal said the development of cracks in the houses due to land sinking is a serious concern and the government machinery has already been mobilised to ensure the safety of the public. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Rajouri/Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 11:47 PM IST

At least 20 families, comprising 90 members, were evacuated after their houses developed cracks in a remote village in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.

The cracks in the houses were caused by land sinking in a nearly two square kilometre area in hilltop Panjnara village in Kotranka sub-division following heavy rains, the officials said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kotranka, Dil Mir confirmed the shifting of the affected families to a government accommodation at a safer place to prevent loss of lives.

"The houses have developed cracks and pose a danger to the inmates. Accordingly, the inmates were evacuated with the help of SDRF (State Disaster Relief Force) and police teams along with their valuables," he said.

 

Mir said a team of SDRF was stationed in the village, while other residents have been asked to remain alert and ensure immediate evacuation in case the structures develop cracks.

Many areas of Rajouri including Kotranka have witnessed incessant rains over the last five days.

National Conference MLA Javid Iqbal said the development of cracks in the houses due to land sinking is a serious concern and the government machinery has already been mobilised to ensure the safety of the public.

The people need to take precautionary measures for their safety, he said, assuring all possible help from the government to cope with the situation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Accident rescue

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 11:47 PM IST

