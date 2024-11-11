Business Standard
Home / India News / Clouds of world war looming, science benefits yet to reach poor: Bhagwat

Clouds of world war looming, science benefits yet to reach poor: Bhagwat

He expressed concerns over the environment, saying it has reached a stage where it is causing diseases

Mohan Bhagwat, Mohan

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Jabalpur
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 6:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Sunday that in light of the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas conflicts, there is a sense that the threat of a third world war is looming.

We all feel the shadow of a third world war emerging, with discussions on whether it might begin in Ukraine or Gaza, Bhagwat said while delivering a lecture organised in the memory of Sangh woman leader of Madhya Pradesh's Mahakoshal area late Dr Urmila Jamdar.

Science has progressed a lot but its benefits are still not reaching the poor within the country or across the globe, he rued. But the weapons that destroy the world have reached everywhere, the RSS chief said.

 

Medicine for some diseases might not be available in rural areas but country-made revolver (deshi katta) does, he added.

He expressed concerns over the environment, saying it has reached a stage where it is causing diseases.

Bhagwat said serving humanity is Sanatan Dharma, which is synonymous with Hinduism.

More From This Section

Aap

Council of ministers recommends deploying 10K CDVs as bus marshals: AAP

Justice Sanjiv Khanna

News highlights: Justice Sanjiv Khanna to be sworn in as 51st CJI on November 11

fake news

Parl panel to hear views of media bodies on mechanism to curb fake news

Baba Siddique

Shooter Shivkumar, 4 others arrested in Baba Siddique murder case from UP

Criminal in handcuffs

Police arrests two shooters of Arsh Dalla gang for Sikh activist's murder

He said Hindutva has the potential to show the way to the world.

Bhagwat said the word Hindu existed for a long time before it was found in Indian scriptures, adding that it was first introduced in public discourse by Guru Nanak Dev.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

India helps even those countries that once waged war against it: Bhagwat

Mohan Bhagwat, Mohan

Bangladesh violence is a learning for Hindus; we should be united: Bhagwat

Owaisi targets RSS

Owaisi targets Mohan Bhagwat, says RSS and PM pose danger to harmony

Mohan Bhagwat, Mohan

Hindus live in harmony through continuous dialogue, says Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS' centenary year aims to make disciplined, strong Hindu society: Bhagwat

Topics : RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat Mohan Bhagwat RSS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 6:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySagility India IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon