Sidhu Moosewala 2nd death anniversary: Family holds event to pay tribute

Two years after the murder of well-known Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, his friends, family and fans are still battling for justice. To mark Moosewala's second death anniversary, his father, Balkaur Singh organised a simple programme today, May 29.

On the eve of his second death anniversary, Moosewala's hometown paid tribute to their adored artist with statues, busts, and photographs. Many local shops also sold coffee mugs and printed t-shirts including Moosewala's pictures. The late singer was born on 11 June 1993 and was initially named as Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu.

Sidhu Moosewala death anniversary: Why did father announce a low-key event?

Balkaur Singh declared a simple programme to mark the death anniversary of his elder son. Because of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 currently taking place, and considering the heatwave, only close friends and family members were requested to attend the event, revealed ANI.

Sidhu Moosewala's father, Balkaur Singh, told ANI, "There will be a very simple program tomorrow because there are elections and temperatures are very high. We have told people outside to not come here, only the people of the village and family are coming. Public has been told to not come...Only the religious rituals will be performed".

Moosewala death anniversary: Mother shares emotional post

In the memory of her beloved son who was shot dead on May 29 by gangsters, Sidhu Moosewala's mother shared an emotional post on Instagram in Punjabi.

The Instagram post written in Punjabi language stated that, “Miss you son Sidhu. We will never forget a son like you in our whole life. You will always remain in our hearts, son. Your memory will always be there. This day is written in black letters in history. Sidhu Moose Vaal son”.

Moosewala death anniversary: About the case

Recently, Sidhu Moosewala's parents Balkaur and Charan Kaur gave birth to a baby boy. Moosewala was shot dead on May 29, 2022 in Mansa.

The assailants fired more than 30 rounds at the singer who was later found dead in the driver's seat by local people. Moosewala had fought on Congress ticket from Mansa in the last Assembly election, and the late singer was quite active in politics.