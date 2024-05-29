Business Standard
MCD issues fire advisory to health facilities, asks for report by May 31

The advisory comes after a fire at a private children's hospital in East Delhi on Saturday night killed six newborns

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 4:48 PM IST

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has issued an advisory to prevent fire incidents in health facilities here and asked for an action taken report by May 31.
The advisory comes after a fire at a private children's hospital in East Delhi on Saturday night killed six newborns.
The civic body has directed the in-charges of all health facilities under its jurisdiction to submit the action taken report.
 
Health facilities are directed to regularly inspect fire-fighting equipment such as extinguishers, hydrants, and alarms to ensure all are functional, according to the advisory.
Material used in construction and furnishing must be audited to identify and replace combustible material with those that are fire resistant, it stated.

First Published: May 29 2024 | 4:48 PM IST

