CM Atishi, AAP ministers inspect roads to ensure 'pothole-free' Delhi

Atishi inspected the roads in the Sarai Kale Khan area, she was accompanied by local MLA Praveen Kumar

Atishi and her ministers had visited different areas to identify damaged roads. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 11:21 AM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and cabinet ministers inspected and identified damaged roads in different parts of the city on Tuesday to ensure a pothole-free national capital by the end of October.

Atishi inspected the roads in the Sarai Kale Khan area. She was accompanied by local MLA Praveen Kumar.

Taking to X, the chief minister said the BJP's "conspiracy" to stop the work being done for Delhiites by putting her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal in jail has failed.

"Under the guidance of Kejriwal, the Delhi cabinet and AAP MLAs are inspecting PWD roads to make them pothole-free," Atishi said.

 

"In this sequence, (I) inspected Sarai Kale Khan, Nizamuddin, Nehru Vihar Flyover, Moolchand Underpass, August Kranti Marg on Ring Road today along with officials," she added.

Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia inspected the roads in C R Park and the Alaknanda area and directed the officials to repair them.

Minister Gopal Rai inspected the roads in northeast Delhi's Gokulpuri area.
 

"Today, we are inspecting Loni Road in northeast Delhi. Here on the Delhi-UP border, the condition of the road is very bad, it has many potholes.

"We have instructed PWD officials to fix it on priority, so that people do not face any kind of problem. I hope that the work of repairing roads and constructing new ones will be completed before Diwali," Rai said in a post on X.

Minister Imran Hussain also inspected PWD roads in the Korea Bridge area and directed the officials to repair them.

Atishi and her ministers had visited different areas on Monday to identify damaged roads.

On Sunday, Atishi held a meeting to review the condition of roads in the city and said that all ministers would inspect roads in designated areas for a week to identify those in need of repair.

After the inspection, repair work will be started and all roads are expected to be pothole-free by the end of October, she had said.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 11:21 AM IST

