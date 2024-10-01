Business Standard
Home / India News / 'Don't say yeah, yeah, yeah. Say yes': CJI Chandrachud rebukes lawyer in SC

'Don't say yeah, yeah, yeah. Say yes': CJI Chandrachud rebukes lawyer in SC

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud reprimanded a lawyer in the Supreme Court for using the phrase 'yeah, yeah' in court

CJI, DY Chandrachud

CJI DY Chandrachud (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 10:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Monday reprimanded a lawyer in the Supreme Court, reminding the petitioner of proper courtroom decorum.

The petitioner, who was requesting an investigation into former Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, responded to a question from the bench with the phrase "yeah, yeah," which did not sit well with CJI Chandrachud.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


He sternly reminded the petitioner that the courtroom should not be treated like a "coffee shop". The CJI said, "Don't say yeah, yeah, yeah. Say yes. This is not a coffee shop. This is a court. I am a little allergic to people saying yeah."
 

This is not the first time Chief Justice Chandrachud has addressed concerns over a party’s conduct in court. Earlier this month, Chief Justice Chandrachud reprimanded a senior counsel who requested the court's intervention in removing Mamata Banerjee as West Bengal chief minister, citing her alleged failure in the case of a postgraduate trainee doctor’s rape and murder at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

In March, during a NEET-UG hearing, he instructed security to escort senior advocate Mathews Nedumpara out of the courtroom after a tense exchange.

The situation unfolded when Nedumpara interrupted lawyer Narender Hooda, who was speaking before the bench. Despite being asked to wait, Nedumpara persisted, asserting his seniority and claiming to be the amicus. In response, CJI Chandrachud clarified that no such appointment had been made and warned Nedumpara not to play to the audience.

The advocate insisted, "If you don’t respect me, I will walk out." When Nedumpara threatened to walk out, the Chief Justice directed security to remove him from the courtroom.

More From This Section

LIVE news: Bengal junior doctors resume total 'cease work' seeking safety, security

LIVE news: Bengal junior doctors resume total 'cease work' seeking safety, security

Delhi AQI, air pollution, smog

CAQM revisits study: Vehicles, dust, industries lead Delhi-NCR pollution

Siddaramaiah

Muda 'scam' row: Siddaramaiah 'surprised' by wife's move to return plots

CCTV cameras

Govt to limit Chinese CCTV use, boost local suppliers post-Lebanon crisis

Protest, Kolkata Protest, Doctor Protest

RG Kar case: West Bengal junior doctors resume strike over safety concerns


"Nedumpara, I am cautioning you. You will not address the gallery. I am presiding over the court. Please summon security and have him escorted out of the courtroom," the CJI said.

Also Read

DY Chandrachud, Chandrachud

'Can't call any part of India as Pakistan': CJI pulls up Karnataka HC judge

Supreme Court, SC

SC closes proceedings initiated over comments made by Karnataka HC judge

Supreme Court, SC

SC seeks response from 11 states on plea asking setting up of RTI portals

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud

CJI advises young law graduates to be great minded, compassionate humans

Chandrachud, CJI, D Y Chandrachud

Need to create awareness about rare diseases in society: CJI Chandrachud

Topics : D Y Chandrachud Supreme Court BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 10:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayJ&K Assembly election Phase 3 LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon