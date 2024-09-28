Business Standard
AAP to file plea in SC against illegal MCD standing committee poll: Atishi

She alleged that the elections were held "misusing" the powers of the lieutenant governor and the officers

Atishi dared the BJP to get the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) dissolved. (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2024 | 1:42 PM IST

The AAP will file a plea in the Supreme Court on Saturday against the "unconstitutional, illegal and undemocratic" MCD standing committee poll, senior party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said.

The BJP won the last vacant seat of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's 18-member Standing Committee unopposed on Friday as the councillors of the ruling AAP and Congress boycotted the election.

In a press conference, Atishi dared the BJP to get the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) dissolved and face the AAP in elections to see who the people want to rule the civic body.

 

She alleged that the elections were held "misusing" the powers of the lieutenant governor and the officers.

The rules allow only the mayor to fix the date and place of the MCD House meeting and only the mayor can preside over it, the chief minister said.


First Published: Sep 28 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

