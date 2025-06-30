Monday, June 30, 2025 | 10:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Day after stampede, thousands gather to worship deities in Puri

Day after stampede, thousands gather to worship deities in Puri

In view of Monday's incident, barricades have been erected in front of the Shree Gundicha temple and different queues made for the smooth darshan of the deities situated inside the temple

Puri: Chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra at the Jagannath Temple, on the eve of the annual ‘Rath Yatra’ festival, in Puri, Odisha, Thursday, June 26, 2025

At least three persons, including two women, were killed and around 50 others injured in a stampede near Shree Gundicha temple in Puri on Sunday morning. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Puri (Odisha)
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A day after three people were killed and 50 others injured in a stampede near Shree Gundicha temple in Puri, thousands of devotees on Tuesday made a beeline to have a darshan of the sibling deities -- Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath.

In view of Monday's incident, barricades have been erected in front of the Shree Gundicha temple and different queues made for the smooth darshan of the deities at 'Adapa Mandap' (the podium on which the deities are seated) situated inside the temple, a senior police officer said. 

"We are alert... by the grace of the Lord, everything is running smoothly. Devotees are entering the Shree Gundicha Temple without any hassle," said Soumendra Priyadarshi, an ADG-rank IPS officer who has been assigned the responsibility of overseeing the police arrangement during Rath Yatra.

 

He was assigned the task by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi after the stampede. 

Devotees believe that they can wash away their sins if they have darshan of Lord Jagannath atop the 'Adapa Mandap'.

At least three persons, including two women, were killed and around 50 others injured in a stampede near Shree Gundicha temple in Puri on Sunday morning during a ceremony related to the ongoing Rath Yatra festivities, officials said.

The incident took place around 4.20 am when thousands of devotees had gathered near the chariots parked in front of the temple, they said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

LIVE news updates: Debate underway in Senate on Trump's big bill; overnight voting delayed

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon, Shimla Rains

Red alert issued in Mandi; Beas river flooded after heavy rainfall

Amarnath pilgrims, pilgrims

Jammu police set up checkpoints across city ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Char dham yatra

Char Dham Yatra: 24-hour ban lifted, weather conditions being monitored

Railways, train

Experts flag delay in railway postings as GMs given 2 zones for 3 months

Topics : Jagannath Rath Yatra Rath Yatra Stampede Odisha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayHDB Financial IPO Allotment TodayLatest News LIVESambhv Steel IPO AllotmentDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon