Coal mining will never be allowed in TN's delta region: CM Stalin

Stalin said not only in his capacity as Chief Minister but also as a person belonging to the delta region (Tiruvarur district) mining projects would never be allowed in delta districts of Tamil Nadu

Press Trust of India Chennai
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 1:36 PM IST
The State government would never permit coal/lignite mining in Tamil Nadu's Cauvery delta districts, Chief Minister M K Stalin told the state Assembly on Wednesday.

Replying to special call attention motions moved by MLAs, Stalin said he too was shocked like others when he came to know about the Centre's auctioning process for three coal blocks in the delta region of Tamil Nadu.

Immediately, he wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against it and tasked DMK MP T R Baalu to take up the matter with the Centre and Union Coal Minister Prahlad Joshi assured the Parliamentarian that Tamil Nadu CM's opposition would be given due weightage and taken into account.

Stalin said not only in his capacity as Chief Minister but also as a person belonging to the delta region (Tiruvarur district) mining projects would never be allowed in delta districts of Tamil Nadu.

Topics : coal mining | Tamil Nadu | M K Stalin

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 12:46 PM IST

