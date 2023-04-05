close

BSF apprehendes Pakistani national trying to enter India via Gujarat

They nabbed him as soon as he climbed down the gate near the Border Out Post (BOP) Nadeshwari in Banaskantha district, the BSF said

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
BSF

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 1:22 PM IST
The Border Security Force has apprehended a Pakistani national trying to enter India through the border along Gujarat's Banaskantha district, the BSF said on Wednesday.

BSF troopers observed a Pakistani national crossing the international border on Tuesday.

They nabbed him as soon as he climbed down the gate near the Border Out Post (BOP) Nadeshwari in Banaskantha district, the BSF said.

The man, identified as Daya Ram, a resident of Nagarparkar in Pakistan, was seen negotiating a fence gate by climbing over it to enter the Indian side of the fence, the BSF Gujarat Frontier said in a release.

"He was immediately apprehended as soon as he climbed down the gate near BOP Nadeshwari in Banaskantha District," it said.

Topics : BSF | Pakistan | India | Gujarat

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 12:50 PM IST

