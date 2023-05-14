close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Coastal Road in Mumbai to be named after Sambhaji Maharaj, says CM Shinde

The ambitious coastal road being constructed in Mumbai city will be named after Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced on Sunday.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Shinde

1 min read Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 8:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The ambitious coastal road being constructed in Mumbai city will be named after Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced on Sunday.

He was speaking at an event organised at the Gateway of India here to celebrate the 366th birth anniversary of Sambhaji Maharaj, the eldest son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The coastal road is Mumbai's lifeline and we are going to name it after Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. We will also erect a statue of Sambhaji Maharaj on this road, he said.

The coastal road being constructed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) proposes to connect the Marine Drive area in south Mumbai to Kandivali, a western suburb, via the existing Bandra Worli Sea Link. It is expected to ease Mumbai's northbound traffic.

Earlier, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's family members had requested the Maharashtra government to name the coastal road after her.

Also Read

Protection of coastal areas from erosion of utmost importance: Kerala govt

Third, and the biggest, edition of coastal defence exercise from today

Centre nods for Goa like beach shacks across coastal states to lift tourism

First phase of Mumbai coastal road likely to be completed by Nov: BMC

Order rebound could lead to uptick for road infrastructure players

Himachal CM announces three police stations along national highway

SC to hear plea for action against VP, Rijiju over remarks on judiciary

58,685 challans issued during traffic campaign in Noida, 1K vehicles seized

Meeting with Walmart CEO fruitful one, had insightful discussions: PM Modi

3 top brokers face probes including for money laundering, fraudulent trades

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mumbai coastal road Mumbai

First Published: May 14 2023 | 8:05 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Vokkaliga seers back Shivakumar candidature for Karnataka chief minister

Photo: Flickr/IncrediblyNuming (licensed under CC BY 2.0)
1 min read

On Day 4, Sachin Pilot's foot march draws 'overwhelming response'

Sachin Pilot
2 min read

Politics of hate doesn't work forever: AAP on BJP defeat in Karnataka polls

AAP
4 min read

EAM Jaishankar holds wide ranging discussions with Swedish counterpart

Jaishankar, EAM Jaishankar
2 min read

High command will take a decision on Karnataka CM pick: Congress' Kharge

Mallikarjun Kharge
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Punished for being a patriot: Ex-NCB officer of Aryan Khan case on raids

Sameer Wankhede
2 min read

Govt to roll out lost mobile blocking, tracking system pan-India on May 17

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Will fulfil 5 pre-poll guarantees in first cabinet meeting: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah
2 min read

Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood appointed new CBI director for 2 years

68 personnel at CBI Mumbai office test positive for COVID-19
2 min read

Mocha warning: Overheated Bay of Bengal fuelling a climate crisis

Cyclone Mocha
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateKarnataka elections results 2023 LIVE

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon