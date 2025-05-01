Thursday, May 01, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SC restrains DDA from shifting deer remaining in Delhi's Deer Park

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan issued notice to the horticulture director of DDA and others while seeking their response on a plea opposing the relocation of deers

Supreme court

The plea contended that three batches of deer have already been relocated hastily from Deer Park to sanctuaries in Rajasthan | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The Supreme Court has restrained the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and other authorities from shifting the deer remaining in the Deer Park at the Hauz Khas area to forests in other states.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan issued notice to the horticulture director of DDA and others while seeking their response on a plea opposing the relocation of deers.

"The issue involved in these Special Leave Petitions is as regards shifting of deer in the Deer Park at Hauz Khas, New Delhi. Issue notice, returnable on May 16, 2025.

"For the time being, we restrain the respondents from shifting the existing deer out of the Deer Park... We also make it clear that the deer shall be properly looked after by the respondents," the bench said in an order passed on April 30.

 

The top court's direction came on a plea filed by NGO New Delhi Nature Society which claimed that around 600 deer in Hauz Khas were likely to be relocated without proper habitat assessments, veterinary checks, or safeguards for vulnerable groups like pregnant deer and fawns.

The plea contended that three batches of deer have already been relocated hastily from Deer Park to sanctuaries in Rajasthan in contravention to wildlife protection laws.

First Published: May 01 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

