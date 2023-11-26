Sensex (-0.07%)
Talks on with Adani group on Tajpur port construction: Bengal minister

"The requisite permissions were then sought from four departments of the government of India -- the departments of shipping, defence, home affairs and external affairs," Panja said

Adani, Adani Group

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2023 | 8:45 PM IST
Amid speculations about the fate of the proposed Tajpur port, senior West Bengal minister Sashi Panja on Sunday said the project is very much on track and talks are underway with the Adani group on the matter.
To a question about the opposition BJP's claim that the project has become uncertain as the Adani group has pulled out of it, the state Minister for Industries, Commerce and Enterprises alleged that the opposition was making "false claims" without knowing anything about it.
"The project is very much on the cards and talks are on with the party concerned, i.e. Adani group," she said.
When asked whether there has been any breakdown in talks with the Adani group, which had been initially named as a potential investor for the project, Panja said, "There has not been any such development."

Permission has been sought from the Centre for the construction of the port and the Union government has asked for some clarifications, she said.
Speculation was abuzz after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said at the Bengal Global Business Summit on Tuesday that a tender will be launched for the development of the Tajpur deep sea port.
"The proposed deep sea port at Tajpur is ready for tenders. You can participate in the process..." Banerjee had told the delegates at BGBS, triggering speculations that Adani was no longer part of the project.

First Published: Nov 26 2023 | 8:39 PM IST

