Concerned about CAA, closely monitoring its implementation, says US

The Indian government has maintained that the CAA is about granting citizenship and that no citizen of the country will lose citizenship

Photo: Shutterstock

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 8:25 AM IST

The United States on Thursday said it is concerned about the notification of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in India and is closely monitoring its implementation.
We are concerned about the notification of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on March 11, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily briefing.
We are closely monitoring how this act will be implemented. Respect for religious freedom and equal treatment under the law for all communities are fundamental democratic principles, Miller said in response to a question.
The Indian government implemented the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 on Monday, paving the way for the grant of citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.
The government also came out with a press statement to say that Indian Muslims need not worry as the CAA will not impact their citizenship and has nothing to do with the community which enjoys equal rights as their Hindu counterparts.
The Indian government has maintained that the CAA is about granting citizenship and that no citizen of the country will lose citizenship.

Topics : Citizenship Bill US government Citizenship Act BJP Lok Sabha elections

First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 8:25 AM IST

