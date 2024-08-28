Business Standard
Cong leader Abhishek Singhvi elected unopposed to RS from Telangana

Cong leader Abhishek Singhvi elected unopposed to RS from Telangana

Singhvi had filed his nomination here on August 19

Senior Congress leader and Advocate Abhishek Singhvi leaves after a hearing in Karnataka government formation case, at Supreme Court in New Delhi

The senior lawyer had said it is an honour for him to have been nominated as the party candidate for the Rajya Sabha bypoll in Telangana Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 10:33 AM IST

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi has been elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Telangana in a bypoll. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Senior Vice President G Niranjan received the certificate of election on behalf of Singhvi from the returning officer here.
An independent candidate had filed nomination for the bypoll, but it was rejected during scrutiny.
Singhvi was the sole candidate in the fray and he was announced as elected on Tuesday, the last date for withdrawal of candidatures.
Singhvi had filed his nomination here on August 19.
The senior lawyer had said it is an honour for him to have been nominated as the party candidate for the Rajya Sabha bypoll in Telangana.
The Rajya Sabha bypoll was necessitated due to the resignation of K Keshava Rao from the Upper House when he quit the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to join the Congress.
Earlier this year, Singhvi had lost the Rajya Sabha election from Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh. BJP nominee Harsh Mahajan won the February 27 election through a draw of lots after both candidates secured 34 votes each.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 10:33 AM IST

