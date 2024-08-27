Business Standard
Home / India News / Delhi excise scam: Court issues release warrant for BRS leader K Kavitha

Delhi excise scam: Court issues release warrant for BRS leader K Kavitha

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja issued the order after being informed that the politician was granted bail earlier in the day by the Supreme Court in both the cases

BRS leader K Kavitha (Photo: ANI)

The apex court set aside a July 1 Delhi High Court order denying her bail. | Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Delhi court on Tuesday issued release warrants for BRS leader K Kavitha in corruption and money laundering cases related to alleged Delhi excise policy scam.
Special Judge Kaveri Baweja issued the order after being informed that the politician was granted bail earlier in the day by the Supreme Court in both the cases.
The judge granted relief on a personal bond of Rs 10 lakh each in both the cases along with sureties.
An apex court bench noted that Kavitha has been in custody for around five months and the probe against her by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was complete in these cases.
The apex court set aside a July 1 Delhi High Court order denying her bail.
The high court had dismissed Kavitha's bail pleas in both cases, saying she was prima facie one of the main conspirators in the criminal conspiracy related to the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

The ED arrested Kavitha (46) from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15. The CBI arrested her on April 11 from Tihar jail.
Kavitha has denied all allegations against her.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

