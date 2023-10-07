close
Sensex (0.55%)
65995.63 + 364.06
Nifty (0.55%)
19653.50 + 107.75
Nifty Midcap (0.60%)
40284.70 + 238.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.49%)
5921.40 + 28.95
Nifty Bank (0.33%)
44360.60 + 147.25
Heatmap

Congress leader moves court against Nadda, Malviya over poster on Rahul

The court has decided to hear the arguments on the plea on October 9

Rahul Gandhi, rahul gandhi lok sabha

Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 7 2023 | 2:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A Congress leader has filed a petition in a court against BJP national president JP Nadda and party's IT cell incharge Amit Malviya over a social media post by the saffron party, showing party leader Rahul Gandhi as 'a new age Ravan'.
In his petition, general secretary of Congress' Rajasthan unit, Jaswant Gurjar, has pleaded that a case be registered against both BJP leaders under IPC Section 499 (false imputation against another person), 500 (defamation), 504 (intentional insult).
Gurjar has filed the petition at Jaipur Metropolitan Court-11. The court has decided to hear the arguments on the plea on October 9.
A photograph of Gandhi morphed as Ravan in a poster put out from the Bharatiya Janata Party's official handle on X has stirred a controversy, triggering strong criticism from the Congress, which has called it unacceptable and "downright dangerous".
"The petition has been admitted by the court and the hearing for the case has been scheduled on October 9," Gurjar said.
"The accused publicised the post deliberately with ill-intention on October 5 and the aim of the accused is to insult and to harm the goodwill of Congress and people associated with it and to make political gains," the plea said.

Also Read

Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah

Cong accuses BJP of 'dishonesty', files complaint against Nadda, Malviya

BJP's politics set Manipur on fire, says Rahul Gandhi: Top quotes

FIR against Amit Malviya to intimidate, silence him: BJP slams Congress

Nadda to address public rally in Telangana today to highlight achievements

Courts expected to be sensitive in cases involving crime against women: SC

Untenable, bogus: NewsClick rejects allegations levelled in FIR against it

ISRO on course to commence unmanned flight tests of Gaganyaan mission

Doctors should not mislead public through signboards, visiting cards: NMC

Delhi's air quality turns 'poor', minimum temperature at 20.9 degree C

The petition said that the BJP leaders deliberately presented Gandhi as anti-Ram and anti-religion to instigate people against him.
The petitioner has pleaded before the court to get the statements of both the accused recorded and get the matter investigated.
The Congress party has protested against the poster at several places across the country.
The poster showed Gandhi with several heads, with the title "Bharat Khatre Mein Hai - A Congress party production. Directed by George Soros".
The post by the BJP accompanying the poster said, The new age Ravan is here. He is evil. Anti-Dharma. Anti-Ram. His aim is to destroy Bharat.
Soros, a Hungarian-born American financier, philanthropist, and activist, had come under fire from the BJP after he made critical comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the wake of a report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research on the Adani Group.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Congress Jagat Prakash Nadda Amit Malviya

First Published: Oct 7 2023 | 2:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPAK vs NED LIVE SCORELatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesRBI MPC Meet LiveGold-Silver PriceAsian Games 2023 October 06 ScheduleMeesho Festive Season SaleFlipkart Big Billion Days 2023

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun PharmaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS matchAsian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent offSikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon