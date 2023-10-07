close
Sensex (0.55%)
65995.63 + 364.06
Nifty (0.55%)
19653.50 + 107.75
Nifty Midcap (0.60%)
40284.70 + 238.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.49%)
5921.40 + 28.95
Nifty Bank (0.33%)
44360.60 + 147.25
Heatmap

Doctors should not mislead public through signboards, visiting cards: NMC

Medical practitioners may acquire skills and training in various areas related to a particular field, but the use of the title 'consultant/specialist' should be restricted

Medical college

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 7 2023 | 12:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A doctor should not use an unusually large signboard and write on it anything other than his name, qualifications, titles, specialty or registration number, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has suggested, saying his prescription papers should also have the same contents.
It is improper to affix a signboard on a chemist's shop or in places where he does not reside or work, the NMC's Ethics and Medical Registration Board (EMRB) said in its E-Book: "Professional Conduct Review - Lessons from Case Archives".
The book also highlighted that trust deficit in the doctor-patient relationship leads to litigation against the doctors and emphasised that the most common cause of complaints against doctors is due to a communication gap.
The commission stated that care should be taken not to mislead the public through signboards, visiting cards, announcements etc.
Medical practitioners may acquire skills and training in various areas related to a particular field, but the use of the title 'consultant/specialist' should be restricted to those who are qualified in the particular speciality, it said.
As an appellate body, the Ethics and Medical Registration Board of the NMC has been hearing cases of misconduct and passing judgments.

Also Read

Parl approves Dental Commission Bill, Nursing & Midwifery Commission Bill

NMC to create centralised repository of practising doctors, all to get UID

LS passes National Dental Commission Bill for better quality education

Monsoon Session: Govt introduces National Dental Commission Bill in LS

India emerging as favourable place to conduct medical trials: PwC India

Delhi's air quality turns 'poor', minimum temperature at 20.9 degree C

Search operations continue for 142 people missing in Sikkim flash flood

Unfortunate that Trudeau's allegations brought in without evidence: USISPF

LIVE: GST rates on millet flour food preparations to be slashed to 5%

PM Modi to host Asian Games contingent on Oct 10; hails winning 100 medals

The need to disseminate the learnings from the complaint cases against doctors was felt right from the beginning, Dr Yogender Malik, editor of the booklet and member of the Ethics and Medical Registration Board of the NMC, said.
The thought was shared with the board and a group of experts was formed.
They worked very hard, going through hundreds of pages of each case and summarised them without losing the essence of the case and the message, he stated.
The case studies in the book show that it is very difficult for a patient to differentiate between ethics, conduct and negligence, the NMC said.
Doctors too feel that patients have no right to complain unless there is harm, the NMC stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : healthcare doctors NMC Health

First Published: Oct 7 2023 | 12:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPAK vs NED LIVE SCORELatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesRBI MPC Meet LiveGold-Silver PriceAsian Games 2023 October 06 ScheduleMeesho Festive Season SaleFlipkart Big Billion Days 2023

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun PharmaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS matchAsian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent offSikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon