Congress neglected Northeast, endangered security: PM Modi in Assam

Congress neglected Northeast, endangered security: PM Modi in Assam

Addressing BJP workers at a rally here, Modi alleged that the Congress always endangered the nation's security, with fear and insecurity prevailing during its tenure in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed BJP workers in Assam. (Photo: X/@narendramodi)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 5:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched an all-out attack on the Congress, accusing it of neglecting the Northeast and promoting insurgency in Assam during its rule.

Addressing BJP workers at a rally here, Modi alleged that the Congress always endangered the nation's security, with fear and insecurity prevailing during its tenure in Assam.

''The Congress indulged in polarisation and vote bank politics, and took decisions that promoted these,'' he said.

"The partition of the country took place due to the Muslim League, but now there is 'MMC' Maoist, Muslim, Congress and people should be aware,'' Modi said.

The PM accused the Congress of protecting infiltrators, but the BJP is "committed to end illegal immigration, and so the next five years are very important for the state''.

 

He also claimed that the Congress, being out of power in Assam for 10 years, is "more dangerous than when it was in power, and this is evident from the venomous statements made by its leaders".

For seven decades, the Congress built only three bridges over the Brahmaputra, but the BJP government constructed five bridges in 10 years, he asserted.

The PM said all-round development is taking place in Assam due to the efforts of the BJP government.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 5:08 PM IST

