Home / India News / Cabinet approves three multi-tracking railway projects worth ₹18,509 cr

Cabinet approves three multi-tracking railway projects worth ₹18,509 cr

Projects are planned under the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan, with focus on enhancing multi-modal connectivity and logistics efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations

Indian Railways

These projects will provide seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods and services

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 2:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved three projects of the Railway Ministry entailing a cost of approximately Rs 18,509 crore.

These projects include the construction of third and fourth lines between Kasara-Manmad, Delhi-Ambala, and Ballari-Hosapete.

"The increased line capacity will significantly enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways," the government said in a statement on Saturday.

"These multi-tracking proposals are poised to streamline operations and alleviate congestion. The projects are in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a New India, which will make people in the region 'Atmanirbhar' through comprehensive development that enhances employment and self-employment opportunities," it added.

 

According to the statement, the projects are planned under the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan, with a focus on enhancing multi-modal connectivity and logistics efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations.

These projects will provide seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods and services.

Providing details on the growth of the Indian Railways network, the statement said that the three projects, covering 12 districts across Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra and Karnataka, will increase the existing railway network by about 389 kilometres.

"The proposed multi-tracking projects will enhance connectivity to approximately 3,902 villages with a combined population of about 97 lakh," it said.

"The proposed capacity enhancement will improve rail connectivity to several prominent tourist destinations across the country, including Bhavli Dam, Shri Ghatandevi, Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi in Katra, Srinagar, and major attractions such as Hampi (a UNESCO World Heritage Site), Ballari Fort, Daroji Sloth Bear Sanctuary, Tungabhadra Dam, Kenchanagudda, and the Vijaya Vittala Temple, among others," it added.

Outlining the commercial gains for Railways, the statement said, "The proposed projects are on essential routes for the transportation of commodities such as coal, steel, iron ore, cement, limestone/bauxite, containers, food grains, sugar, fertilisers and POL, among others. The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of 96 MTPA (million tonnes per annum)."  "The Railways, being an environment-friendly and energy-efficient mode of transportation, will help achieve climate goals, minimise the country's logistics costs, reduce oil imports (by 22 crore litres) and lower CO2 emissions (by 111 crore kilograms), which is equivalent to the plantation of four crore trees," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 2:34 PM IST

