Home / India News / Nvidia CEO Jenseng Huang to skip India AI Impact Summit next week

Nvidia CEO Jenseng Huang to skip India AI Impact Summit next week

Huang was ‌expected to be one of the biggest attractions at the summit, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ​on Thursday

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks during a press conference at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, Friday, Oct. 31, 2025.(Photo:PTI)

Reuters NEW DELHI, Feb 14
Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 5:02 PM IST

Nvidia CEO Jensen ​Huang will not be ​travelling to India next ‌week for a India AI Impact Summit, which global technology industry and political leaders are likely to attend, the company said on Saturday.

Huang was ‌expected to be one of the biggest attractions at the summit, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ​on Thursday.

While Huang was due to address ‌the media in New Delhi ​on ‌Wednesday, the company's media agency ‌in India, MSL, said in an email ‌that he ​would not ​be traveling ??due to "unforseen circumstances."

 

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 5:02 PM IST

