Congress' Udit Raj alleges death threats from BSP workers, files complaint

On February 17, Raj launched a scathing attack on BSP chief Mayawati and said that she had "strangled the social movement" and now the time has come to strangle her

Raj posted a picture of the complaint on X and said that he has been receiving death threats since February 18, after his remarks against Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2025 | 6:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Udit Raj on Saturday filed a complaint alleging that the BSP workers have been threatening to kill him on the directions of their party supremo Mayawati.

Raj posted a picture of the complaint on X and said that he has been receiving death threats since February 18, after his remarks against Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati.

On February 17, Raj launched a scathing attack on BSP chief Mayawati and said that she had "strangled the social movement" and now the time has come to strangle her.  ALSO READ: Akash Anand demands Cong leader Udit Raj's arrest over remarks on Mayawati

 

He later clarified that he meant that people should recognise her patterns and leave her.

In the complaint, he claimed that the callers have been threatening to kill him if speaks against Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati.

The conversations have been recorded and were submitted as evidence, he said.

"These callers not only extended direct threats but also posted/circulated and broadcasted the same on social media, after having recorded their act of extending threats and abusing me in filthy language, manifestly in order to provoke other persons also to execute such threats," the complaint read.

Raj alleged that there is a news clip in circulation on the YouTube Channel 'Bahujan Dastak', wherein the interviewer has been exhorting the public at large to slit his throat and announced a reward of Rs 1 Lakh for such an act.

"I have been noticing unusual movements of various strangers near my house thus posing imminent an acute threat to my life and I apprehend that any untoward incident may take place if adequate security is not provided immediately," he said, requesting the Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora to take immediate strict legal action and direct the concerned SHO to lodge an FIR immediately.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 22 2025 | 6:18 PM IST

