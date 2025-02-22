Saturday, February 22, 2025 | 06:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / PM Modi should pay heed to Trump's remarks on paper-ballot voting: Congress

PM Modi should pay heed to Trump's remarks on paper-ballot voting: Congress

At the meeting, Trump was heard urging governors to switch to paper ballots and same-day voting, claiming that machines are expensive

KC Venugopal, PAC head

K C Venugopal wondered why the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is feigning ignorance to what the entire world is saying and why is its government running away from transparency. | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Saturday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to heed to his friend, US President Donald Trump, for using paper ballots and not machines for voting to address the concerns of the entire country on the integrity of India's electoral process.

Congress general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal wondered why the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is feigning ignorance to what the entire world is saying and why is its government running away from transparency.

"Will PM Modi pay heed to his best friend Donald Trump's message on ballot papers and same day voting, and address the concerns of the whole nation about the integrity of our electoral process?" Venugopal asked in a post on X.

 

"I'm sure his best friend will also be appalled at the abnormal increase of lakhs of voters in Maharashtra, or the surgical deletions of opposition votes," he said, citing Trump's remarks at a governors' meeting.

At the meeting, Trump was heard urging governors to switch to paper ballots and same-day voting, claiming that machines are expensive.

Also Read

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta with PM Narendra Modi

LIVE News: Delhi MLAs to take oath on February 24, CAG report on AAP spending to be tabled next day

Rajasthan Assembly

Suspended Cong leaders camp out in Rajasthan Assembly over 'dadi' remark

G20

News Highlights: G20 calls for UN reforms, overhaul of Security Council

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump again slams $21 mn USAID funding for India, calls it kickback scheme

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Cong, AAP didn't address issues of Delhi, we did so on day one: Rekha Gupta

"It is tragic that the BJP is feigning ignorance to what is evident to the entire world, that the electoral system can be severely manipulated and their attitude of running away from transparency is only confirming our suspicions about their malpractices," Venugopal said.

The Congress has been demanding a return to the paper-ballot system for voting for quite some time, alleging that the results of electronic voting machines are doubtful, even as the Election Commission (EC) has been saying that no one has been able to prove anything wrong with EVMs.

The government has repeatedly told Parliament that there is no going back to the paper-ballot system.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Kunal Ghosh,Kunal,Ghosh

TMC accuses EC, BJP of conspiring to include outsiders names in voter list

Kapil Mishra

Culture of 'no work' will end: Kapil Mishra slams AAP over road conditions

Pradeep Bhandari

BJP slams AAP after minister ran non-existent dept for 20 months in Punjab

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

Atishi writes to Delhi CM, seeks meeting over Rs 2,500 scheme for women

PremiumAyushman Bharat , PMJAY

A day after Delhi came on board, Ayushman Bharat training for staff begins

Topics : Narendra Modi Congress Donlad Trump

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 22 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

Explore News

AUS vs ENG Pitch reportAUS vs ENG LIVE SCOREOPPO Launches Find N5 ENG vs AUS playing 11Latest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySourav Ganguly NewsClass 12 business studies paper 2025 analysisRRB Group D Registration 2025AP inter 1st year hall ticket out
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon