LIVE News: Kash Patel sworn in as new FBI director, takes oath on Bhagavad Gita
Indian-American Kash Patel was officially sworn in as the ninth Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Friday, taking his oath on the Bhagavad Gita. The ceremony took place at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, with US Attorney General Pam Bondi administering the oath following Patel’s confirmation by the US Senate. He succeeds Christopher Wray in the role. Expressing gratitude, Patel described his appointment as the fulfilment of the American dream. "Anyone who thinks the American dream is dead, look right here," he said. "You are talking to a first-generation Indian who is about to lead the law enforcement agency of the greatest nation on earth. That can't happen anywhere else." Patel also pledged to uphold accountability, both within the FBI and beyond.
A jury in western New York has convicted Hadi Matar, a 27-year-old from New Jersey, of attempted murder for the stabbing of Indian-born British author Salman Rushdie, The New York Times reported. Rushdie testified, recalling his attacker's "dark, ferocious eyes" and initially thinking he was being punched before realising he was bleeding heavily. Matar was also found guilty of assault for injuring Ralph Henry Reese, a co-founder of a programme supporting at-risk writers, who was on stage moderating the event. Matar faces up to 32 years in prison and additional federal terrorism-related charges. Sentencing is set for April 23.
Holy water of Triveni Sangam brought to UP jails, 90 thousand inmates get Kumbh experience
Around 90,000 inmates across 75 prisons in Uttar Pradesh were given the opportunity to take the holy bath of Mahakumbh, as officials brought sacred water from the Triveni Sangam to jails in cities like Lucknow, Ayodhya, and Aligarh. Officials stated that the Sangam water was mixed with regular water and stored in small tanks, allowing inmates to perform the sacred ritual and offer prayers within the prison premises. Uttar Pradesh’s Minister of Prisons, Dara Singh Chauhan, highlighted the initiative during an event in Lucknow, noting that the state was the first to organise such an effort for prisoners.
Pakistan to repatriate 22 Indian fishermen as they complete their sentences
Pakistani authorities have released 22 Indian fishermen from Karachi's Malir Jail and are expected to hand them over to India on Saturday, according to The Express Tribune. The fishermen were freed on Friday after completing their sentences, confirmed Malir Jail superintendent Arshad Shah. Faisal Edhi, chairman of the Edhi Foundation, arranged transportation for the group to Lahore, from where they will continue their journey back to India.
US Supreme Court won't allow Trump to immediately fire head of whistleblower office
The Supreme Court temporarily kept on the job the head of the federal agency that protects government whistleblowers, in its first word on the many legal fights over President Donald Trump's second-term agenda. The justices said in an unsigned order that Hampton Dellinger, head of the Office of Special Counsel, could remain in his job at least until February 26. That's when a lower-court order temporarily protecting him expires.
Working hard to revive Karnataka's economy after BJP's mismanagement: Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday hit back at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders who criticised the state's economy under his leadership, saying he is working diligently to bring the economy back on track after the previous BJP government's mismanagement.
