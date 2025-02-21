LIVE news: Explosions on 3 buses in Israel in a suspected 'terror attack,' no injuries reported
BS Web Team New Delhi
In a suspected militant attack, a series of explosions on three buses in a parking lot rocked central Israel on Thursday. The explosions were reminiscent of bombings during the Palestinian uprising of the 2000s, but such attacks are now rare. No injuries were reported. The incident took place on a day when Israel was already grieving after Hamas returned the bodies of four hostages from Gaza.
Union Minister and BJP national president JP Nadda on Thursday thanked the Delhi government for its decision to implement 'Ayushman Bharat Yojana' in the first cabinet meeting, saying that "Modi's guarantee means every guarantee will be fulfilled."
In a post on X, Nadda said, "Modi's guarantee means every guarantee will be fulfilled. I thanked the Delhi Government for the decision to implement the 'Ayushman Bharat Yojana' in the first cabinet meeting." The Delhi Cabinet gave its nod for the implementation of the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme for the residents of the Union Territory at its first meeting on Thursday evening.
After Indian-origin Kash Patel was confirmed by the Senate on Thursday as director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Patel thanked President Donald Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi for their support and emphasised his commitment to restoring public trust in the FBI.
10:22 AM
9:59 AM
Voting underway for 2 autonomous district councils in Meghalaya
Polling is underway for Meghalaya's Khasi and Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Councils on Friday amidst tight security, officials said. Voting began at 7 am for 29 constituencies in Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and 29 constituencies in Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC), they said.
Over 13 lakh tribal voters will decide the fate of 158 candidates in the KHADC election and 114 candidates in the JHADC election.
9:29 AM
New India Coop Bank: Ex-GM phoned staffers to take cash out from safes
New India Coop Bank's ex-general manager, Hitesh Mehta, used to call two staffers, instructing them to hand over Rs 50 lakh at a time from the bank's safes to persons he sent, police officials have said. Mehta and real estate developer Dharmesh Paun have been in custody since Sunday in connection with the alleged embezzlement of Rs 122 crore from the bank.
9:26 AM
Brazil's top court justice orders X to pay $1.4 million fine for non-compliance
Brazil's Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered X to pay 8.1 million Brazilian reais (USD 1.4 million) in fines for failing to comply with judicial orders, according to a judicial ruling. The ruling, signed on Wednesday and made public by the court on Thursday, said the social media platform refused to provide registration data for a profile attributed to Allan dos Santos, an ally of former President Jair Bolsonaro accused of spreading falsehoods.
9:22 AM
Indian biologist, wildlife conservationist among Time Magazine's 2025 list of 'Women of the Year'
An Indian biologist and wildlife conservationist has been named by Time Magazine among this year's 'Women of the Year' in a list that honours "extraordinary leaders" working toward a better, more equal world. Purnima Devi Barman, 45 is the only Indian woman on Time's Women of the Year 2025 list released Thursday.
8:45 AM
Child hostages identified but body Hamas released was not of their mother, Israel says
The remains of two child hostages have been identified but another body released by Hamas was not the boys' mother, the Israeli military said early Friday. Hamas militants had turned over four bodies Thursday under the tenuous ceasefire that has paused over 15 months of war. Israel confirmed one body was that of Oded Lifshitz, who was 83 when he was abducted during the Hamas attack that started the war on October 7, 2023.
