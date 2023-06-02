close

Consensus reached in meeting with Modi will go a long way: PM Prachanda

His meeting with Modi on Thursday saw the two countries signing seven agreements and launching six projects including new railway services

Press Trust of India Indore
Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 11:39 PM IST
Nepal Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal "Prachanda on Saturday said the consensus reached in the areas of connectivity, water resources and energy in his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi would have a far-reaching impact.

He was speaking at a dinner hosted here in his honour by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

A video of his speech was released to the media.

"As Nepal prime minister, this is my fourth visit to India. The way the consensus was reached in the fields of connectivity, water resources and energy in the meeting with Modi will go a long way," Prachanda said.

Modi stated that the ties between the two countries will be taken to Himalayan heights, and "this is a moment of pride and joy for us," he added.

Upon his return to Nepal on Saturday, he will tell his countrymen that the ties between the two neighbours have entered a new phase of history with a new dimension added to it, and it needs to be nurtured by all, the visiting prime minister said.

Prachanda began his four-day visit to India on Wednesday.

His meeting with Modi on Thursday saw the two countries signing seven agreements and launching six projects including new railway services.

Prachanda and his delegation arrived at the Indore airport around 11 am on Friday and were given a warm welcome by chief minister Chouhan, his cabinet colleagues Tulsiram Silawat, Usha Thakur and Indore BJP MP Shankar Lalwani.

Chouhan was seen sporting a traditional Nepali cap.

Prachanda then left by road for the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, around 55 km from Indore.

Later he visited Asia's largest bio-CNG plant 'Gobar-Dhan' in Indore city.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 11:39 PM IST

