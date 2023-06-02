Consensus reached in meeting with Modi will go a long way: PM Prachanda

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal "Prachanda on Saturday said the consensus reached in the areas of connectivity, water resources and energy in his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi would have a far-reaching impact.

He was speaking at a dinner hosted here in his honour by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

A video of his speech was released to the media.

"As Nepal prime minister, this is my fourth visit to India. The way the consensus was reached in the fields of connectivity, water resources and energy in the meeting with Modi will go a long way," Prachanda said.

Modi stated that the ties between the two countries will be taken to Himalayan heights, and "this is a moment of pride and joy for us," he added.

Upon his return to Nepal on Saturday, he will tell his countrymen that the ties between the two neighbours have entered a new phase of history with a new dimension added to it, and it needs to be nurtured by all, the visiting prime minister said.

Also Read Nepal PM Prachanda to embark on 4-day official visit to India on May 31 Nepal PM 'Prachanda' expands cabinet to 23 with 6 women in ministry Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda set to take oath as Nepal's new PM today Nepal PM to visit India soon; Prachanda's first foreign trip after polls Nepal's PM to expand cabinet, Congress to get key ministerial portfolios Sanchi will soon be declared as the first solar city of Madhya Pradesh 86% rural households provided with tap water connections: Mizoram Dy CM Train tragedy: Stalin dials Patnaik, forms panel to oversee Tamils rescue Since Galwan crisis, measures taken to have deterrence in area: IAF chief Invest India to set up desks in all states to promote investment: Goyal

Prachanda began his four-day visit to India on Wednesday.

His meeting with Modi on Thursday saw the two countries signing seven agreements and launching six projects including new railway services.

Prachanda and his delegation arrived at the Indore airport around 11 am on Friday and were given a warm welcome by chief minister Chouhan, his cabinet colleagues Tulsiram Silawat, Usha Thakur and Indore BJP MP Shankar Lalwani.

Chouhan was seen sporting a traditional Nepali cap.

Prachanda then left by road for the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, around 55 km from Indore.

Later he visited Asia's largest bio-CNG plant 'Gobar-Dhan' in Indore city.