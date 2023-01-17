JUST IN
S'pore exploring joint opportunities with India on digital infra: Official
S Korea-Japan ties improving after 'deep ordeal': Prez Yoon
Energy war, chip-battle, Taiwan in focus at WEF in a turbulent world order
US military's expanded training for Ukraine forces begins in Germany
Ahead of Jaishankar's visit, Sri Lanka Prez assures to fully implement 13A
Iran to get Russian Su-35 fighters in next Iranian year, says lawmaker
Like India said, 13A should be implemented: Sri Lanka president
Imran Khan says PM Shehbaz Sharif will have to take trust vote: Report
Ro Khanna's US Senate plan sparks speculation about his White House bid
Brazil's Supreme Court agrees to include Bolsonaro in riots probe
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics
US taking steps to further facilitate issuance of business visas in India
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Nepal PM 'Prachanda' expands cabinet to 23 with 6 women in ministry

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda on Tuesday expanded his eight-member Cabinet to 23 with the induction of 12 ministers and three ministers of state, including six women ministers

Topics
Nepal | Cabinet

Press Trust of India  |  Kathmandu 

Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, Nepal PM
Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda on Tuesday expanded his eight-member Cabinet to 23 with the induction of 12 ministers and three ministers of state, including six women ministers.

Prachanda, the 68-year-old CPN-Maoist Centre leader was sworn in as the Nepal Prime Minister on December 25 last year, for the third time after he dramatically walked out of the pre-poll alliance led by the Nepali Congress and joined hands with opposition leader K P Sharma Oli.

The new ministers include Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy Rajendra Lingden, Minister for Foreign Affairs Bimala Rai Poudyal, Minister for Communication and Information Technology Rekha Sharma, Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Sudan Kirati, Minister for Industry and Commerce Damodar Bhandari, and Minister for Health Toshima Karki among others.

Prachanda has also inducted six women ministers -- Rekha Sharma for Communication (Maoist Centre), Jwala Kumari Shah as the Agriculture Minister (UML), Bimala Rai Poudyal for Foreign Affairs (UML), Bhagwati Chaudhary, the Minister for Women (UML), Sushila Adhikari as the State Minister for Tourism (Maoist Centre), and Toshima Karki as State Minister for Health -- in his 23 member Cabinet.

For the first time in Nepal's history, women received a 26 per cent share in the Cabinet.

The Communist Party of Nepal (Unified MarxistLeninist) (CPN-UML) got eight ministers, CPN-Maoist Centre has got 4 ministers and one minister of state besides the Prime Minister.

Rashtriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) has got one deputy prime minister, two ministers, and one minister of state while the Rashtriya Swatantra Party (RSP) got one deputy prime minister, two ministers, and one minister of state.

The Janamukti Party has one minister.

Among four Madhesi parties, Janamukti's Abdul Khan (Water Resources) is the only Madhesi minister.

Three other Madhesi parties, Janata Samajwadi Party, Loktantrik Samajwadi Party, and Nagarik Unmukti Party did not join the government.

However, four deputy prime ministers -- Bishnu Poudyal, the DPM and Finance Minister (CPN-UML), Ravi Lamichhane, the DPM and Physical Infrastructure (Maoist Centre), Narayan Kaji Shrestha, the DPM and Home Affairs (RSP), and Rajendra Lingden, the DPM and Energy Minister (RPP) -- have been inducted by Prachanda in order to strike power balance among the ruling alliance partners.

The newly appointed ministers took the oath of office and secrecy at an official ceremony at Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari's residence here.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Nepal

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 22:23 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.