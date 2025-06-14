Saturday, June 14, 2025 | 09:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Constitution an evolving document, adapting itself to changes: CJI BR Gavai

Constitution an evolving document, adapting itself to changes: CJI BR Gavai

Gavai had earlier described the Constitution as a 'quiet revolution etched in ink' and a transformative force that not only guarantees rights but actively uplifts the historically oppressed

Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna, Bhushan

Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 9:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai referred to the Indian Constitution as a living, organic, and evolving document that adapts to the changes demanded by various circumstances.

Speaking at the Edinburgh Law School on the topic 'Constitution As An Evolving Document', the CJI said that in the last 75 years, the Constitution has witnessed several amendments in order to meet the challenges of the changing times.

"As and when certain issues arose on account of the interpretation of the Constitution given by the Supreme Court, the Parliament has rose to the occasion, and has provided answers by way of amending the Constitution, so as to meet the changes of the new generations, the changes as demanded by the change in the circumstances," the CJI said in a speech on Friday.

 

Gavai had earlier described the Constitution as a "quiet revolution etched in ink" and a transformative force that not only guarantees rights but actively uplifts the historically oppressed.

Speaking at the Oxford Union in London on the theme 'From Representation to Realisation: Embodying the Constitution's Promise' on Tuesday, the CJI, the second Dalit and the first Buddhist to hold India's highest judicial office, highlighted the positive impact of the Constitution on marginalised communities and gave his example to drive home the point.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

The crash site of Air India Ltd. Flight 171 in Ahmedabad, India, on June 12.

Identities of 11 plane crash victims ascertained through DNA tests

The crash site of Air India Ltd. Flight 171 in Ahmedabad, India, on June 12.

Air India to give ₹25 lakh interim aid to kin of plane crash victims

Foreign Universities, education, university

University of Aberdeen gets nod to open first Indian campus in Mumbai

police, UP Police

Amit Shah to hand over letters to 60,244 newly recruited UP Constables

The crash site of Air India Ltd. Flight 171 in Ahmedabad, India, on June 12.

Air India crash: High-level panel formed, to submit report within 3 months

Topics : Chief Justice Indian constitution London

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 9:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSA vs AUS Live ScoreIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodaySunjay Kapoor DeathAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon