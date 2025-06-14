Saturday, June 14, 2025 | 07:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Air India to give ₹25 lakh interim aid to kin of plane crash victims

Air India to give ₹25 lakh interim aid to kin of plane crash victims

This interim payment is in addition to the Rs 1 crore compensation already announced by the parent company, Tata Sons, Air India said in a statement

The crash site of Air India Ltd. Flight 171 in Ahmedabad, India, on June 12.

The carrier said its teams on the ground are doing everything possible to extend care and support during this incredibly difficult time. | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Air India on Saturday announced it will provide an interim payment of Rs 25 lakh to the families of the deceased and survivors of the Ahmedabad plane crash.

This interim payment is in addition to the Rs 1 crore compensation already announced by the parent company, Tata Sons, Air India said in a statement.

Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner carrying 242 passengers, including 12 crew members, crashed in the Meghaninangar area shortly after takeoff from the Ahmedabad International Airport on Thursday afternoon, killing 270 persons, including 241 passengers on board.

"As part of our continued efforts, Air India will be providing an interim payment of Rs 25 lakh or approximately 21,000 GBP each to the families of the deceased and to the survivor, to help address immediate financial needs," Air India said.

 

This is in addition to the Rs 1 crore or approximately 85,000 GBP support already announced by Tata Sons, it said.

"Air India stands in solidarity with the families of the passengers who tragically lost their lives in the recent accident," the airline said.

The carrier said its teams on the ground are doing everything possible to extend care and support during this incredibly difficult time.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

