Amit Shah to hand over letters to 60,244 newly recruited UP Constables

Under the Civil Police Direct Recruitment-2023, 48,196 male and 12,048 female candidates have been selected. The process was conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board

The event marks the largest-ever direct recruitment drive for civil police constables in the history of the state police, the statement said. | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will distribute appointment letters to 60,244 newly recruited constables of the Uttar Pradesh Police at a ceremony here on Sunday, an official statement said.

The event marks the largest-ever direct recruitment drive for civil police constables in the history of the state police, the statement said.

Under the Civil Police Direct Recruitment-2023, 48,196 male and 12,048 female candidates have been selected. The process was conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board.

The statement said the recruitment drive received 48.17 lakh applications, including 15.49 lakh from women. Despite the scale, the examination and selection process was completed smoothly through the use of advanced technology and strict supervision.

 

The Yogi Adityanath-led government said it has not only ensured timely recruitment but also taken steps to improve training standards.

All selected candidates will undergo high-tech training, and the capacity of training centres has been increased to ensure quality instruction, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

