Business Standard
Home / India News / Construction of 12 river bridges completed for Gujarat bullet train project

Construction of 12 river bridges completed for Gujarat bullet train project

"The bridge on the Kharera river, Navsari district, has been completed on October 29, 2024 for the bullet train project which marks the completion of all nine river bridges between Vapi and Surat

Bullet train, train, railway

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2024 | 3:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The construction of 12 out of the total 20 river bridges in Gujarat for the 508-km long Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor has been completed, officials said on Sunday.

The 120-metre-long bridge on the Kharera river in Navsari district is the 12th such structure to be recently completed in Gujarat, the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) said.

The bullet train project covers Gujarat (352 km) and Maharashtra (156 km), with a total of 12 stations planned at Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand/Nadiad, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati.

The train is expected to sharply reduce the travel time between Ahmedabad and Mumbai to around 3 hours from the current 6 to 8 hours.

 

"The bridge on the Kharera river, Navsari district, has been completed on October 29, 2024 for the bullet train project which marks the completion of all nine river bridges between Vapi and Surat bullet train stations (in south Gujarat) of Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor," the NHSRCL said in a statement.

Kharera is one of the tributaries of the Ambika river, which originates from the hills in Vansda taluka in the border area of Gujarat and Maharashtra.

More From This Section

Jammu & Kashmir, Encounter

LIVE news: Militants hurl grenade at Sunday market in Srinagar, probe ongoing

Nasa sat clicks stunning 'Sea Smoke' over Antarctic Glacier

Himalayan glacial lakes expand by 10.81% from 2011 to 2024, reveals report

DY Chandrachud, Chandrachud

No forward movement on 4 names reiterated by Collegium headed by CJI

Suresh Gopi, Suresh, Gopi

MoS Suresh Gopi booked for 'misusing' ambulance on Thrissur Pooram day

Wifi (Photo: Unsplash)

GX group aims for 60% reusable materials in products within two years: CEO

The river is located around 45 km from the Vapi bullet train station and 6 km from the Bilimora station, it said.

Apart from Kharera, bridges have also been constructed on the Par, Purna, Mindhola, Ambika, Auranga, Kolak, Kaveri and Venganiya rivers between Vapi and Surat.

The other bridges which have been completed are on the rivers of Dhadhar (Vadodara district), Mohar and Vatrak (both in Kheda district), it said.

As on October 21, 2024, the entire 1,389.5 hectare land to be used for the project has been acquired, and all civil and depot tenders for the project, and track tender for the Gujarat portion have been awarded, the statement said.

Work is under progress on all 12 stations. The work of a 21-km tunnel with 7 km length passing through undersea has also started, the NHSRCL said.

"The undersea tunnel is at about 36 m below the ground with a diameter of 12.1 m to accommodate both UP and DN (down) tracks of the bullet train in one tunnel. Such a big diameter undersea tunnel is being constructed for the first time in India," it said.

The NHSRCL also said that 16 km out of total 21 km of the tunnel is planned to be constructed using the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM), and the remaining 5 km by the New Austrian Tunneling Method (NATM).

The slurry type TBMs with cutter head diameter of 13.6 m are being procured keeping in mind the ground conditions and reliability.

"Works on three shafts for lowering and retrieval of TBMs are nearing completion. Further, the 394 m long Additional Driven Intermediate Tunnel (ADIT) is already completed and tunnel boring through NATM taken up at three faces simultaneously to pace up the work," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Amit Shah, Amit

Amit Shah inaugurates Gujarat's largest waste-to-energy plant in Ahmedabad

Narendra Modi, Modi

PM Modi unveils infra, development projects worth over Rs 280 cr in Gujarat

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to visit Gujarat today, set to launch projects worth Rs 280 cr

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM to lay foundation stone of Rs 280 cr projects during Gujarat visit

Pappu Yadav, Pappu

MP Pappu Yadav writes to Amit Shah over 'death threat' from Bishnoi gang

Topics : Gujarat Bullet train pro L&T construction arm Budget and Infrastructure

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2024 | 3:44 PM IST

Explore News

Muhurat Trading LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuhurat TradingAndroid 16 Release Word of the Year 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon