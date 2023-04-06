close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Conviction rate of CBI rises up to 74.59% in 2022 from 68% in 2018: Govt

There are also sub directorates of prosecution in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai to closely monitor the trial or appeal or revision petitions in the trial courts or high courts, the minister said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Jitendra Singh

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 8:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The conviction rate of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has gone up to 74.59 per cent in 2022 from 68 per cent in 2018, Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

CBI's conviction rate was at 68 per cent in 2018, 69.19 per cent in 2019, 69.83 per cent in 2020, 67.56 per cent in 2021 and 74.59 per cent in 2022, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

The directorate of prosecution in the CBI, with the assistance of additional legal advisers, deputy legal advisers, senior public prosecutors, public prosecutors and assistant public prosecutors, is responsible for conducting and supervising cases pending trial, appeal and revision in courts, he said.

There are also sub directorates of prosecution in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai to closely monitor the trial or appeal or revision petitions in the trial courts or high courts, the minister said.

With a view to improve the conviction rate, the strategy followed by the CBI includes conduct of investigations with the aid of legal support so that the best possible evidence is collected and presented to the trial court, meticulous follow-up during trial so that evidence is presented in the best possible manner and enhancing the capabilities in terms of skills, resources and coordination, Singh said.

Also Read

Bearish bets on Asian FX stay firm on towering dollar, slowdown fears: Poll

Fed hikes rate again by 75 basis points, hints at entering end phase

Elizabeth Holmes appeals her Theranos fraud conviction, prison term

How will US Fed and BoE rate action affect markets this week?

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

Delhi govt to train people interested in wildlife conservation for free

Fortified rice available via PDS, to cover whole India by Mar 24: Food Secy

Nagaland receives Rs 4,510 cr business investment intent in B20 conference

Inflation seen easing in March to 5.80% on softening food price rises

Legal process for former Indian Navy sailors in Qatar started: MEA

Topics : CBI | Government

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 6:34 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon